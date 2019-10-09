Internet rips Trump for saying Kurds didn’t help during WWII: ‘So? You didn’t help during Vietnam’

President Donald Trump gave a bizarre Q&A session at the White House Wednesday, in which he attacked the Kurdish people in northern Syria for not doing enough to help anyone else.

Trump justified allowing Turkey to kill the Kurds by saying that they’ve been at war for a long time anyway. He claimed that he was fine with ethnic cleansing, so long as it was done humanely.

ADVERTISEMENT

He then went on to attack the Kurds for not being helpful during World War II, missing the history that at least 700,000 Kurds were forcibly displaced by the end of WWI. The United Kingdom helped the Kurds declare independence in 1927. Kurdish revolts were springing up throughout Turkey in the 1920s and 1930s, but to Trump, they should have been using that time to help.

The Kurds, foot soldiers against ISIS, "didn't help us with Normandy." The remaining liddle' burnt crisp of Mark Meadows' soul exits his body in search of the remnants of Trump's so-called brain. pic.twitter.com/JvhU40nZHV — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) October 9, 2019

The comment seems to have come from a Townhall piece by Kurt Schlichter. He calls the PKK a bunch of “commie terrorists” who aren’t friends to the U.S. The Kurds are responsible for the majority of the fighting on the ground with Syria.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ironically, Schlichter has since changed his position.

Incidentally, Kurt Schlichter was all in favor of backing the Kurds until Trump decided to give them up to Erdogan. Then he changed his mind! pic.twitter.com/FN7Lx3VHZv — Will Sommer (@willsommer) October 9, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump went on to claim that alliances, like the one the U.S. made with the Kurds, are “easy.”

Trump when asked whether abandoning the Kurds could impact US ability to form alliances in the future: "Alliances are very easy." — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) October 9, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

It prompted the internet to unleash on his nonsense and mock his lack of historic perspective.

Read the tweets below:

"The Kurds didn't help us at Normandy"????- Trump

WHAT THE HELL IS HE TALKING ABOUT??? ENOUGH!!!!! — Cynthia Coy🐾🐾 (@CynthiaCoy8) October 9, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump just allowed ISIS to Regenerate. The Kurds done 95% of fighting ISIS. Trump just through in with Russia,Iran and Turkey our Enemy! FOX won't talk about Trump pulling out Side for the Kurds. Criticizing Obama for the same only Obama and Allies Aided the Kurds. 9/11 AGAIN! — Repugnant LianAssTrump (@Wayne75362249) October 9, 2019

.@realDonaldTrump now says it is OK to let Erdogan massacre Kurds because "they didn't help us [in World War II]." — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) October 9, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

No one in the Trump family helped America in World War I, World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Kuwait, Iraq, Afghanistan. @realDonaldTrump is only interested in “fighting” for his properties. With that being said, Donald Trump is a traitor to our country.#ImpeachmentIsComing — mollyswordmcdonough🌊 (@mollysmcdonough) October 9, 2019

Kurds didn’t help us in World War II? What the fuck is trump talking about? 25th Amendment FUCKING NOW — Michael Morey (@BamaNashville) October 9, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

You know who also didn’t help America in World War II and at Normandy? Any member of the Trump family. — Spin Doctor (@SpinDr) October 9, 2019

if Trump's new foreign policy doctrine is based on who did and did not help us in World War II, he might want to reconsider asking Italy to help Bill Barr with the investigation on the beginning of the Mueller probe — Jay Riestenberg (@JayRiestenberg) October 9, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kurds were also notably absent during the American Revolution — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) October 9, 2019

'it's not like the kurds helped us win ww2 so screw em. Also, the people who DID help us win ww2? Yeah I'm gonna flood them with ISIS fugitives.' – Leader of the Free World, whom Mitch McConnell will never remove. — Zeddy (@Zeddary) October 9, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT