Internet rips Trump for saying Kurds didn't help during WWII: 'So? You didn't help during Vietnam'

39 mins ago

President Donald Trump gave a bizarre Q&A session at the White House Wednesday, in which he attacked the Kurdish people in northern Syria for not doing enough to help anyone else.

Trump justified allowing Turkey to kill the Kurds by saying that they’ve been at war for a long time anyway. He claimed that he was fine with ethnic cleansing, so long as it was done humanely.

He then went on to attack the Kurds for not being helpful during World War II, missing the history that at least 700,000 Kurds were forcibly displaced by the end of WWI. The United Kingdom helped the Kurds declare independence in 1927. Kurdish revolts were springing up throughout Turkey in the 1920s and 1930s, but to Trump, they should have been using that time to help.

The comment seems to have come from a Townhall piece by Kurt Schlichter. He calls the PKK a bunch of “commie terrorists” who aren’t friends to the U.S. The Kurds are responsible for the majority of the fighting on the ground with Syria.

Ironically, Schlichter has since changed his position.

Trump went on to claim that alliances, like the one the U.S. made with the Kurds, are “easy.”

It prompted the internet to unleash on his nonsense and mock his lack of historic perspective.

Read the tweets below:

