Internet trolls jailed Trump ‘coffee boy’ for jumping to run for Congress: ‘Find the district on a map’

As Rep. Katie Hill (D-CA) steps down following intimate photos of her sex life being leaked without her consent, one new name is jumping into the race to replace her on the Republican side: George Papadopoulos, the former aide to President Donald Trump’s campaign who served a brief stint in jail for lying to the FBI during the Russia investigation.

But Papadopoulos’ campaign — filed but not yet formally launched — is already attracting mockery from social media:

Tip top props to the crapulous Papadopolous, a hopped-up fop who'll make the metropolis apoplectic when he pops off with his apocryphal apologetics and preposterous politics. https://t.co/PmpmkCgvmz — Seth Cotlar (@SethCotlar) October 29, 2019

Papadopolous 2020, Now Willing to Be An Agent for America! — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) October 29, 2019

Is it true that Papadopolous is Greek for “I wore a wire for the FBI for months?” — Stefan Adler (@stefanadler) October 29, 2019

But he’s just a coffee boy. — Michael Douglas (@TheMikeDouglas) October 29, 2019

What a pathetic little attention despo halfwit🤦‍♀️ — Notgoing Totellyou (@M5B1tch) October 29, 2019

Invite him out drinking with your Australian pals, I hear he likes that — TripleBewitched (@Brooke415) October 29, 2019

A Republican convicted liar, that’s unique campaign platform. Get the popcorn! Please support @ChristyforCA25! #CA25 — (((RB Blair)))❄️Proud Democrat 🆘 (@TuxcedoCat) October 29, 2019

Papadopoulos also drew a direct retort from Assemblywoman Christy Smith, considered one of the Democratic frontrunners in the race: