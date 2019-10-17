‘It’s getting worse’: Here’s how Trump’s corruption is accelerating at a ‘stunning’ rate

CNN host Brooke Baldwin and special correspondent Jamie Gangel were both left utterly shocked by the latest developments swirling around the Trump White House.

After watching White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney’s stunning press conference in which he revealed that next year’s G7 meeting would be held at one of Trump’s own golf courses and admitted that the administration had a quid-pro-quo arrangement with Ukraine, Baldwin found herself amazed at the brazenness of the administration’s behavior.

“This isn’t normal,” she said. “It’s almost like the White House is trying to normalize really bad behavior.”

Gangel agreed and said that the president’s outrageous behavior only seems to be escalating.

“Every week we say it’s getting worse, every day,” she said. “I mean, this week has been crazy, but I think today is, it’s not just that it’s not normal. It is stunning.”

Gangel also say that she had been texting with a Republican source who had watched Mulvaney’s press conference and deemed it a “total disaster.”

“When you talk to senior Republican leaders, they are really concerned,” she said. “They see something like this, they see the meeting yesterday, they’re watching that Gallup poll going up for people favoring impeachment and removal from office, and politically this is a disaster for them.”

