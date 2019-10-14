John Bolton ripped Rudy Giuliani as a drug dealer and ‘hand grenade’: report

Then-National Security Advisor John Bolton was reportedly shocked by the shadow foreign policy being conducted by Rudy Giuliani, a top former National Security Council official testified to Congress on Monday, The New York Times reports.

“The effort to pressure Ukraine for political help provoked a heated confrontation inside the White House last summer that so alarmed John R. Bolton, then the national security adviser, that he told an aide to alert White House lawyers, House investigators were told on Monday,” the newspaper reported. “Mr. Bolton got into a sharp exchange on July 10 with Gordon D. Sondland, the Trump donor turned ambassador to the European Union, who was working with Rudolph W. Giuliani, the president’s personal lawyer, to press Ukraine to investigate Democrats, according to testimony provided to the investigators.”

“Mr. Bolton instructed Fiona Hill, the senior director for Russian and Eurasian affairs, to notify the chief lawyer for the National Security Council that Mr. Giuliani was working with Mick Mulvaney, the acting White House chief of staff, on a rogue operation with legal implications, Ms. Hill told the investigators, according to two people familiar with her closed-door testimony,” the paper noted.

The testimony reportedly implicated acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney.

“I am not part of whatever drug deal Rudy and Mulvaney are cooking up,” Hill reportedly testified Bolton said. “Giuliani’s a hand grenade who’s going to blow everybody up,”