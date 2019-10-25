Quantcast
John Bolton's lawyers in talks to give deposition to impeachment investigators: report

Published

33 mins ago

on

On Friday, sources reported that lawyers representing President Donald Trump’s former National Security Adviser John Bolton are in talks with the House committees conducting the impeachment inquiry, to discuss the possibility of Bolton giving a deposition:

Bolton, who was recently forced out by Trump allegedly over policy disagreements, witnessed some of the apparent scheme to withhold military aid to Ukraine to try to force their leaders to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden. He allegedly was uncomfortable with these developments, and criticized Rudy Giuliani, who has been orchestrating this scheme, as a “hand grenade” and compared him to a drug dealer.


Paul Krugman: The 'Trump boom' is collapsing and taking the president's re-election hopes down with it

Published

24 mins ago

on

October 25, 2019

By

According to Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman, although the economy seems to be humming along business leaders see an end to the so-called "Trump boom" and have little faith President Donald Trump can turn it around.

In his column for the New York Times, Krugman broke down the latest economic indicators, but not before taking a time-out to fire a shot at GOP House members who stormed a closed-door meeting on Wednesday in an attempt to derail the ongoing impeachment inquiry.

'Ukraine Clown Posse': Rick Wilson revels in Trump's misery after his 'idiotic' plan to smear Biden falls apart

Published

55 mins ago

on

October 25, 2019

By

On Friday, former GOP strategist Rick Wilson penned a scorchingly sardonic column in The Daily Beast, mocking President Donald Trump and his "Ukraine Clown Posse" as an utter failure.

"Donald Trump is having the latest in a long run of terrible, horrible, no good, very bad weeks, and the strain is showing on his poxed, jowly face and in his raging, undifferentiated anger at everyone but himself and everything but his own increasingly evident instability, incompetence, and desperation," wrote Wilson. "Trump’s simultaneously baroque and idiotic bank-shot plan to disqualify Joe Biden in the 2020 election is backfiring, his Senate shield wall is cracking, and his crew in the House is reduced to staging dumb, desperate panty-raids into classified facilities to try and protect him. After a bump, Biden’s numbers seem to be moving up, and Trump may have given him two of the most valuable gifts in politics; the right opponent and an inoculation on an issue that might have otherwise haunted him."

