John Bolton’s lawyers in talks to give deposition to impeachment investigators: report
On Friday, sources reported that lawyers representing President Donald Trump’s former National Security Adviser John Bolton are in talks with the House committees conducting the impeachment inquiry, to discuss the possibility of Bolton giving a deposition:
Bolton, who was recently forced out by Trump allegedly over policy disagreements, witnessed some of the apparent scheme to withhold military aid to Ukraine to try to force their leaders to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden. He allegedly was uncomfortable with these developments, and criticized Rudy Giuliani, who has been orchestrating this scheme, as a “hand grenade” and compared him to a drug dealer.