‘Just look at them hanging their heads in shame’: MSNBC’s Morning Joe calls out Trump team in Pelosi pic
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough pointed out how “ashamed” President Donald Trump’s national security team looked as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called out his incompetence in Syria.
The California Democrat and Trump clashed during a White House meeting, where Pelosi said the president had a “meltdown” after congressional Republicans rebuked his Syria retreat — and he then tweeted out an instantly iconic photo of the encounter.
“My gosh, if you think it couldn’t get anymore unbelievable,” said “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski. “The day culminated with this now iconic photo of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi standing among a roomful of men with her finger pointed at the president. It was tweeted by the president after a contentious White House meeting with congressional leaders discussing the situation in Syria.”
Scarborough zoomed in on the national security team seated next to the president, who’s leaning back from the table and responding to Pelosi.
“Look at the men to the right of the president,” he said. “There’s a reason why their heads are bowed.”
“There’s a reason why they look ashamed,” he said, “because they know that this liberal House speaker from San Francisco, California, knows best in that room, what is best for national security, what is best for our men and women in uniform, what is best for the United States of America’s national security — not betraying our allies, not strengthening Iran. Just look at them hanging their heads in shame.”
Northern Irish rejection threatens Brexit deal as EU leaders meet
Britain's efforts to agree an amicable divorce from the European Union were hanging by a thread Thursday as leaders headed to Brussels for a crunch summit.
EU and UK negotiators had worked overnight on a compromise withdrawal deal that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hoped to present to his counterparts.
But, as dawn broke over Brussels, Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party dramatically rejected the accord, which would see the British-ruled province remain under EU customs and Value Added Tax (VAT) rules.
Aussie retailers pull Ronan Farrow’s ‘Catch and Kill’ after legal threats
Two major retailers in Australia have removed a book on Harvey Weinstein from sale, after legal threats from a man who features prominently in the story that sparked the #MeToo movement.
Lawyers acting for Australian journalist Dylan Howard, an executive at American Media Inc (AMI), wrote to booksellers ahead of the global release Monday of "Catch and Kill", putting them "on notice of the potential defamatory content within the book".
Former SS guard, 93, on trial in Germany for complicity
A 93-year-old former SS guard goes on trial in Germany on Thursday for complicity in the murder of more than 5,000 people at a Nazi concentration camp during World War II, in what could be one of the last such cases.
The man, identified by German media as Bruno Dey, stands accused of involvement in the murder of 5,230 people when he worked at the Stutthof camp near what was then Danzig, now Gdansk in Poland.
"As an SS guard at Stutthof concentration camp between August 1944 and April 1945, he is believed to have provided support to the gruesome killing of Jewish prisoners in particular," prosecutors said in a statement.