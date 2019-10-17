‘Just look at them hanging their heads in shame’: MSNBC’s Morning Joe calls out Trump team in Pelosi pic

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough pointed out how “ashamed” President Donald Trump’s national security team looked as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called out his incompetence in Syria.

The California Democrat and Trump clashed during a White House meeting, where Pelosi said the president had a “meltdown” after congressional Republicans rebuked his Syria retreat — and he then tweeted out an instantly iconic photo of the encounter.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My gosh, if you think it couldn’t get anymore unbelievable,” said “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski. “The day culminated with this now iconic photo of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi standing among a roomful of men with her finger pointed at the president. It was tweeted by the president after a contentious White House meeting with congressional leaders discussing the situation in Syria.”

Scarborough zoomed in on the national security team seated next to the president, who’s leaning back from the table and responding to Pelosi.

“Look at the men to the right of the president,” he said. “There’s a reason why their heads are bowed.”

“There’s a reason why they look ashamed,” he said, “because they know that this liberal House speaker from San Francisco, California, knows best in that room, what is best for national security, what is best for our men and women in uniform, what is best for the United States of America’s national security — not betraying our allies, not strengthening Iran. Just look at them hanging their heads in shame.”