Justice Dept. issues terse ‘decline to comment’ over possible criminal investigation of Giuliani: MSNBC correspondent

Appearing with host Alex Witt on Sunday afternoon, MSNBC National Security and Justice Reporter Julia Ainsley was asked about Donald Trump’s Ukraine scandal that appears to be consuming his entire cabinet and noted that one non-cabinet member might be in big trouble.
“I mean looking at the text messages, it obviously opens up a wider universe of people who knew that the president was putting pressure on Ukraine to investigate the Bidens and they are already bringing up the questions that we’re having now, months later, about whether or not this should be an exchange for military funding,” Ainsley began. “And then you get to that key piece of the text message where they decide to take it off of text and on to the phone.”
ADVERTISEMENT
“Reporters do that all the time to move to a place off the record where their notes wouldn’t be subpoenaed if it came to it,” she explained. “So the people involved in that obviously had knowledge and the whistleblower really laid out a roadmap of a lot of names.”
“But the more I talked to people within the Justice Department or the FBI and that community, the more the name Rudy Giuliani keeps coming up,” she added. “The Justice Department is still not ruling out an investigation into Giuliani. They say the case is closed in terms of their review in terms of whether the president committed a campaign violation just based on the notes of that call. But pressed repeatedly, ‘could Rudy Giuliani also be facing an investigation and legal pressures’ and I get a ‘decline to comment’ and I think that it is something that could still be rolling out.”
Watch below:
ADVERTISEMENT
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
The memo says that the campaign will respond to the president’s attacks by “focus[ing] on the issues that impact people’s lives while simultaneously hammering Donald Trump for his unprecedented abuse of power and correcting the record on the mountain of lies Trump and his allies continue to spread about Joe Biden,” according to CBS News. It also announced that a $6 million ad campaign across broadcast and digital platforms will draw attention to Biden’s response to Trump’s attacks, with the title of the spot foreshadowing its overall message — “Unhinged.”
During an MSNBC segment on a new whistleblower possibly coming forward with firsthand information on President Donald Trump's quid pro quo offer to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) called out one of his Republican colleagues for going on Fox News and lying about the closed-door deposition given by former Ukraine envoy Kurt Volker.
Connoly fired back at Utah Republican Rep. Chris Stewart, who is pushing back at Democrats over impeachment, after viewing a clip of his Fox News appearance.
According to Stewart, "This is about the dishonesty of what is being done. They take snippets of e-mail and texts, and do it releasing the transcript. If you release the entire transcript, it is clear that Mr. Volker and others said that there is no quid pro quo."
Appearing on CNN's Reliable Sources on a day when the White House refused to provide the morning cable TV shows with anyone who might defend Donald Trump, a former high-ranking executive in the Trump Organization said it is apparent the president is unraveling at the prospect of being impeached.
Speaking with CNN host Brian Stelter, Barbara Res -- who was a principal in getting Trump Tower built -- said Trump seems to be in a downward spiral.