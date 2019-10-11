Law professor’s advice to House Democrats: Arrest Rudy Giuliani
“The House arresting someone would be explosive and clearly should not be undertaken lightly. But the very explosiveness of it would be a way for the House to signal the seriousness of White House obstructionism to the public.”
Faced with an intransigent White House unwilling to cooperate with an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump’s pressuring of the Ukrainian government to investigate his political rival former Vice President Joe Biden, the House should take aggressive action including arresting Rudy Giuliani, a law professor argues in a column for The New York Times Thursday.
“If necessary, the House should be willing to have these fights.”
—Josh Chafetz, law professor
“The answer is unlikely to be found in a courtroom,” writes law professor Josh Chafetz.
The White House has repeatedly refused to answer subpoenas and on Tuesday afternoon, as Common Dreams reported, announced in an eight page letter that the administration will flatly refuse to cooperate in the inquiry, a move that could set up a constitutional crisis.
“There is no legal basis for Trump’s position,” NBC analyst Katie Phang said on Twitter Tuesday. “Hard stop.”
House Democrats need to think outside the box, Chafetz argues.
“The House should instead put back on the table the option of using its sergeant-at-arms to arrest contemnors—as the person in violation of the order is called—especially when an individual, like Rudy Giuliani, is not an executive branch official,” Chaftez writes.
Chafetz acknowledges that the move was extreme, but said that the net benefits of taking things to that level would outweigh the possible negatives of such an action and allow for the House to open the door to other punitive actions seen as less radical.
“The House arresting someone would be explosive and clearly should not be undertaken lightly,” says Chafetz. “But the very explosiveness of it would be a way for the House to signal the seriousness of White House obstructionism to the public.”
I have an op-ed in today’s @nytimes on how the House should enforce its information demands against an obstructionist White House. https://t.co/4gdZi9aRjY
— Josh Chafetz (@joshchafetz) October 10, 2019
On Thursday, Common Dreams reported that two associates of Giuliani’s were arrested for campaign finance violations due to their contributions to Trump in 2016 and 2018.
A number of legal observers endorsed the theoretical framing of Chafetz’s piece while urging readers to manage expectations.
“The idea of doing nothing, and letting congressional subpoenas become voluntary, is likely far more dangerous in the long run.”
—Seth Masket, University of Denver
“An aggressive strategy might work in Congress’s favor, or it might backfire,” tweeted George Mason University politcal science professor Jennifer N. Victory. “We cannot underestimate the importance of public reaction for providing legitimacy to government actions when we’re in uncharted water.”
University of Denver professor Seth Masket said he saw the logic in that but inaction could prove more costly.
“Agreed that this is a risky strategy, but the idea of doing nothing, and letting congressional subpoenas become voluntary, is likely far more dangerous in the long run,” said Masket.
In his conclusion, Chafetz recognizes the pitfalls of an aggressive approach, but posits that taking such an action is necessary given the administration’s behavior.
“In the end, whether the House wins that fight, like whether it wins a fight over arresting a contemnor, would be a function of which side best convinces the public,” writes Chafetz. “But President Trump is deeply unpopular, and the public supports impeachment. If necessary, the House should be willing to have these fights.”
Breaking Banner
‘Who’s been using who?’ CNN panel examines Giuliani’s ties to Ukrainian henchmen
In a segment on CNN's "New Day," a discussion on the explosive revelation about Rudy Giuliani's relationship to two men who were taken into custody for campaign finance violations turned to whether Donald Trump's lawyer was using them to get dirt on former Joe Biden to whether they were using the former New York mayor.
Speaking with hosts John Berman and Alisyn Camerota, CNN regular said John Avlon bluntly stated: "Who has been using who?"
Showing a video clip of Giuliani chatting with the two men, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, host Berman said, "We can see rudy Giuliani's known these guys for a while. We don't know when this picture is from, but he's been paling around with them in a big way for a couple of years. They were the ones that he has been using in Ukraine to try to dig up dirt on Biden."
2020 Election
National security officials knew Trump was going to extort Ukraine president before call – and they rang the alarm
The Washington Post has just reported that several national security officials were aware President Donald Trump – even before his infamous July 25 telephone call – would be trying to extort the president of Ukraine in a military funds for dirt scheme so egregious it has led directly to an impeachment inquiry.
Law professor’s advice to House Democrats: Arrest Rudy Giuliani
"The House arresting someone would be explosive and clearly should not be undertaken lightly. But the very explosiveness of it would be a way for the House to signal the seriousness of White House obstructionism to the public."
Faced with an intransigent White House unwilling to cooperate with an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump's pressuring of the Ukrainian government to investigate his political rival former Vice President Joe Biden, the House should take aggressive action including arresting Rudy Giuliani, a law professor argues in a column for The New York Times Thursday.