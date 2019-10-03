‘Like a cornered animal’: Gulf War whistleblower says Trump’s actions reek of fear
Patrick Eddington, the whistleblower who uncovered sensitive information about American soldiers being exposed to chemical weapons during the first Iraq War, told CNN’s Kate Bolduan on Thursday that President Donald Trump looks like he’s in a full blown panic over the Ukraine scandal.
When asked for his reaction to Trump’s rage-filled press conference on Wednesday, Eddington didn’t mince words about the president’s current condition.
“The president looked and sounded like a cornered animal,” he said. “That’s really what he looked and sounded like, quite frankly.”
Eddington went on to say that the House of Representatives still needs to conduct a further investigation and gather all necessary facts before making a decision on impeachment, and he also chided Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) for in the past not taking whistleblower complaints as seriously as he should have.
All the same, Eddington said that he’s also seen no evidence that the whistleblower who filed a complaint about Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden has been anything other than exemplary in his actions.
“At the end of the day, if you’re a federal employee, you’re not taking an oath to an individual,” he said. “You’re taking an oath to preserve and respect the Constitution of the United States. right now I have no reason to believe that this person we’re discussing here, this still-anonymous whistleblower, did anything other than what they believed was upholding their oath.”
Mike Pence busted for using the ‘Sgt. Schultz defense’ to deny knowledge of Ukraine scandal
Washington Post columnist Max Boot on Thursday shredded Vice President Mike Pence for denying any knowledge of President Donald Trump's efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden -- and compared him to a notoriously incompetent "Hogan's Heroes" character.
During a panel discussion about Pence's role in the Ukraine scandal, Boot mapped out just how unlikely it is that the vice president has really been in the dark about what's been happening.
"I think Vice President Pence is trying the Sgt. [Schultz] defense -- 'I know nuh-theeng, I know nuh-theeng!" he said. "It's pretty incredible that he would not know what was going on, because it was not exactly a secret that Rudy Giuliani was running around trying to pressure the Ukrainians to investigate Biden."
‘Disgraceful conduct’: Ex-Bush official slams Trump’s ‘unconstitutional’ abuse of power in Ukraine scandal
On Thursday's edition of CNN's "New Day," former George W. Bush National Security Council official and GOP strategist Kori Schake blasted President Donald Trump for trying to extort Ukraine into interfering with the 2020 election — as well as her fellow Republicans for sitting idly by.
"I feel like people currently holding public office, especially in Congress, ought to be our first line of reaction," Schake told anchor Alisyn Camerota. "And I’m surprised that so few of my fellow Republicans are willing to actually publicly hold the president accountable to standards of behavior. For example, Secretary Pompeo set an excruciatingly high standard for one of his predecessors, Secretary Clinton, in terms of accountability to Congress, and he doesn’t appear at the moment to be holding himself to the same standard. And I think that’s bad for democracy in America."
‘Circular firing squad’: Trump and Pence aides battling each other as president drags VP into his Ukraine mess
During a CNN segment on the increasing chaos at the White House in the face of an impeachment inquiry, a former official in Bill Clinton's White House said there is a growing rift between Donald Trump's aides and Vice President Mike Pence's people as the president tries to drag Pence into his Ukraine scandal that is imperiling his presidency.
Speaking with hosts Alisyn Camerota and John Berman, former White House Communications Director Joe Lockhart said that the offices of the president and the VP are not on the same page and that is leading to panic in both offices.
"There's a split between the president's aides and the vice president's aides," Lockhart explained. "That is always a sign of impending disaster. That he [Pence] had nothing to do with this, he didn't know anything about it, he wasn't aware of anything."