‘Like a cornered animal’: Gulf War whistleblower says Trump’s actions reek of fear

Patrick Eddington, the whistleblower who uncovered sensitive information about American soldiers being exposed to chemical weapons during the first Iraq War, told CNN’s Kate Bolduan on Thursday that President Donald Trump looks like he’s in a full blown panic over the Ukraine scandal.

When asked for his reaction to Trump’s rage-filled press conference on Wednesday, Eddington didn’t mince words about the president’s current condition.

“The president looked and sounded like a cornered animal,” he said. “That’s really what he looked and sounded like, quite frankly.”

Eddington went on to say that the House of Representatives still needs to conduct a further investigation and gather all necessary facts before making a decision on impeachment, and he also chided Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) for in the past not taking whistleblower complaints as seriously as he should have.

All the same, Eddington said that he’s also seen no evidence that the whistleblower who filed a complaint about Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden has been anything other than exemplary in his actions.

“At the end of the day, if you’re a federal employee, you’re not taking an oath to an individual,” he said. “You’re taking an oath to preserve and respect the Constitution of the United States. right now I have no reason to believe that this person we’re discussing here, this still-anonymous whistleblower, did anything other than what they believed was upholding their oath.”

Watch the video below.