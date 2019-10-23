‘Looks like the smoking gun’: Meghan McCain less skeptical of impeachment after Bill Taylor testimony
Meghan McCain gave her strongest indication yet that President Donald Trump was doomed to impeachment, but she was in no mood to talk about it on her birthday.
The conservative host of “The View” turned 35 on Wednesday, a day after former Ukraine ambassador told lawmakers that President Donald Trump had directed efforts to freeze military aid to pressure the foreign ally to investigate political rival Joe Biden.
“This is just killing my vibe,” McCain said. “I’m sorry, it’s very bad.”
“Look, I can’t — I just can’t today,” McCain said. “I’m so sorry. I would love to stay on this, but it’s really bad. It looks like it’s highly unethical, and it looks like the smoking gun. That’s my political analysis for today. It’s my 35th birthday, and I want to move on.”
The show celebrates the co-hosts’ birthdays with video greetings from celebrities — in McCain’s case, former House Speaker Paul Ryan — and musical guests, with country singer Shooter Jennings performing for McCain at the end of the episode.
“I’m not going to let Trump ruin my birthday,” she said.
McCain said the Trump presidency felt like a bizarre nightmare from which she couldn’t wake up.
“I feel like it’s this portal I fell into and somehow and dragged all of you with me, and we’re on Earth 2, and on Earth 1, Paul Ryan’s president,” she said, “and, like, it’s just — it feels — it’s so hard to disassociate between — it does seem like something out of a movie or a TV show, and it’s so hard to watch people I have respected for so long sell their souls on national television for the price of admission into the White House for however much longer this administration lasts.”
Watch: All of Trump’s failed defenses for his Ukraine scandal
CNN's Kate Bolduan on Wednesday reminded her viewers that Trump allies' defenses of the president throughout the Ukraine scandal have continued to evolve after new facts emerge that undercut their older defenses.
While talking with the New Yorker's Susan Glasser, Bolduan delivered an exhausted list of all the failed defenses that the president and his supporters have made to justify Trump's efforts to push Ukraine to investigate his political opponents.
"First it was the president was trying to root out corruption when it came to Ukraine," she began. "Then it was there was no direct ask coming from the president. Then it was the whistleblower can't be trusted, then it was Schiff helped the whistleblower write the complaint so it can't be trusted, and then it was the president was joking, Republicans said, when he said on camera that he would like to see investigations. Then it was there was no quid pro quo because Ukraine didn't know the aid was being withheld... and now it's the process is unfair, so you can't impeach."
Republicans commit ‘significant breach’ after storming closed-door hearings by bringing cellphones to secure area
As various news outlets have reported, over a dozen House Republicans this Wednesday tried to force their way into the closed door hearings where deputy assistant secretary of defense Laura Cooper is set to testify in the impeachment inquiry into President Trump's Ukraine fiasco. According to Republicans, the closed-door hearings are a sign that Democrats are shutting them out of the impeachment process, creating a lack of transparency -- even though there are three Republicans who are present at the hearings and are able to ask questions.
Ukraine blows up key Trump defense: Top officials knew of military aid freeze before it became public
Top Ukrainian officials were alerted in early August that $391 million in U.S. military aid had been frozen as President Donald Trump sought to pressure the country to investigate Joe Biden.
That undercuts the president's latest defense arguing that the foreign ally couldn't have felt pressured because Ukraine was not yet aware that the aid had been frozen, reported the New York Times.
Former Ukraine ambassador Bill Taylor told Congress on Tuesday that the freeze was directly related to Trump's demand for an announcement that Biden was under investigation.