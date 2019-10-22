Maddow says ‘everyone involved’ in Giuliani scheme will be drinking ‘prison wine made from toilet water’

The host of “The Rachel Maddow Show” on MSNBC recounted a day of bombshell news as Ambassador Bill Taylor testified before Congress about President Donald Trump seeking foreign election assistance from Ukraine.

“I mean, when it came to carrying out what Bill Taylor described today as the highly irregular channel of U.S. policy-making that was running this scheme on behalf of the president, everybody involved in that is, like, in jail or going to jail or fighting going to jail,” Maddow reported.

“And the president’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, is now being described as person of interest in two federal investigations, one of which appears to be potentially a counterintelligence investigation,” she noted.

“So everybody involved with Rudy Giuliani in this scheme, the irregular outside the government part of this scheme that Ambassador Bill Taylor described today in his sworn deposition — everyone involved is either already modeling the latest in GPS ankle monitors or is nevertheless looking forward to a future career as a fine distiller of prison wine made from toilet water and old fruit packets of sugar,” Maddow explained.

