Quantcast
Connect with us

Maddow says ‘everyone involved’ in Giuliani scheme will be drinking ‘prison wine made from toilet water’

Published

9 mins ago

on

The host of “The Rachel Maddow Show” on MSNBC recounted a day of bombshell news as Ambassador Bill Taylor testified before Congress about President Donald Trump seeking foreign election assistance from Ukraine.

“I mean, when it came to carrying out what Bill Taylor described today as the highly irregular channel of U.S. policy-making that was running this scheme on behalf of the president, everybody involved in that is, like, in jail or going to jail or fighting going to jail,” Maddow reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And the president’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, is now being described as person of interest in two federal investigations, one of which appears to be potentially a counterintelligence investigation,” she noted.

“So everybody involved with Rudy Giuliani in this scheme, the irregular outside the government part of this scheme that Ambassador Bill Taylor described today in his sworn deposition — everyone involved is either already modeling the latest in GPS ankle monitors or is nevertheless looking forward to a future career as a fine distiller of prison wine made from toilet water and old fruit packets of sugar,” Maddow explained.

Watch:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Maddow says ‘everyone involved’ in Giuliani scheme will be drinking ‘prison wine made from toilet water’

Published

9 mins ago

on

October 22, 2019

By

The host of "The Rachel Maddow Show" on MSNBC recounted a day of bombshell news as Ambassador Bill Taylor testified before Congress about President Donald Trump seeking foreign election assistance from Ukraine.

"I mean, when it came to carrying out what Bill Taylor described today as the highly irregular channel of U.S. policy-making that was running this scheme on behalf of the president, everybody involved in that is, like, in jail or going to jail or fighting going to jail," Maddow reported.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Only 7 Republican senators completely ruled out impeaching Donald Trump

Published

37 mins ago

on

October 22, 2019

By

It's widely considered a foregone conclusion that if President Donald Trump is impeached, he will be acquitted in a Senate trial. Assuming all Democrats vote to convict the president, they would need 20 Republican senators to join with them, and there is no real indication — despite rumors — that the GOP yet has an appetite for throwing out their own leader.

But even now, few Republicans are willing to commit to protect the president unequivocally in a Senate trial. According to the right-wing Daily Caller, of all 53 Republican senators, only 7 definitively said they would vote to acquit the president.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump Hotel added insult to injury by cancelling Christian aid event of prayer for the Kurds: report

Published

43 mins ago

on

October 22, 2019

By

President Donald Trump has alienated Evangelical Christians and Kurds over his decision to allow Turkish ethnic cleansing in Syria. His political problems with both groups expanded on Tuesday after actions by the Trump Organization.

"A Christian aid group that planned a gathering to honor and pray for the Kurdish people at President Trump’s hotel in Washington were told by hotel staff this week that the event was canceled, according to two members of the aid group," Washington Post reported Tuesay. "The event, called 'A Night of Prayer for the Kurds,' was to be hosted by Frontier Alliance International (FAI), a religious nonprofit group that provides medical help in the Middle East, including to the Kurds, according to its website."

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image