Marco Rubio’s former general counsel calls out Trump’s ‘bananas’ letter to Dems

8 mins ago

On Tuesday, Gregg Nunziata, a former GOP congressional staffer and general counsel to Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), blasted President Donald Trump’s open letter to House Democrats demanding they cease the “illegitimate” impeachment investigation and notifying them the White House does not intend to cooperate.

The letter, Nunziata said in a scathing tweet, was “bananas” and a “middle finger to Congress” — and he urged members of Congress in both parties to disregard it.

