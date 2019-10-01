Meghan McCain rips Kellyanne Conway for selling her soul: ‘Without Trump she’s just another chick on cable news’
Meghan McCain ripped Kellyanne Conway and other White House aides who sold their soul to serve President Donald Trump.
“The View” panelists discussed the growing Ukraine scandal that’s ensnared Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Attorney General William Barr and the president himself, and they all agreed the White House response had been chaotic.
“If you’re in the White House and your surrogates are just bombing left and right and making complete jackasses of themselves, going viral with their explanations, you have to try and retake the narrative,” McCain said.
Pompeo had been seen as one of the more honorable members of the Trump administration until he was caught peddling lies about the president’s phone call to his Ukrainian counterpart, McCain said.
“The narrative is completely spun out of control in every way,” she said. “Talk about blowing it on a J.V. level. If you have something to tell me that explains why you don’t think this is unethical or illegal, please get somebody out there with more than three brain cells to explain it to Republicans.”
“But Stephen Miller and Rudy Giuliani are making this exponentially worse, and now Mike Pompeo is making it worse.”
Co-host Joy Behar said she didn’t understand why Pompeo, Barr and Giuliani were shredding their reputations for Trump, as other Republicans have.
“I understand why Lindsey Graham is selling his soul,” Behar said. “He wants to be re-elected in South Carolina. He has at least — a nefarious (one) — but a motive. I don’t get what the motive is to lie down with this dog and get up with fleas. I don’t see why they did it.”
Behar said many of Richard Nixon’s top officials wound up in prison for Watergate, but McCain explained why Miller and Conway risked so much to stay in the White House.
“Without Trump, Kellyanne Conway is just another chick on cable news,” McCain said. “Stephen Miller’s just another dude. A lot of these people will not have the same kind of reputation or power that they do working in the White House right now.”
Pompeo accuses Democrats of bullying in impeachment probe
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday accused Democrats of intimidation in their impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump and refused to let State Department employees comply with orders to appear in coming days.
In a letter to Congress, Pompeo said the subpoenas "can only be understood as an attempt to intimidate, bully and treat improperly the distinguished professionals of the Department of State."
"Let me be clear: I will not tolerate such tactics, and I will use any means at my disposal to prevent and expose any attempts to intimidate the dedicated professionals whom I am proud to lead and serve alongside," he wrote.
GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley: Trump whistleblower ‘ought to be heard out and protected’
Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) has called on the government to protect and "hear out" a whistleblower who alleged that President Donald Trump tried to get foreign governments to interfere in U.S. politics.
"This person appears to have followed the whistleblower protection laws and ought to be heard out and protected," Grassley insisted in a statement released on Tuesday.
"We should always work to respect whistleblower's requests for confidentiality," he continued. "No one should be making judgements or pronouncements without hearing from the whistleblower first and carefully following up on the facts."
Trump fears John Bolton ‘is the mastermind’ behind the explosive whistleblower claim: conservative website
Conservative website The American Spectator has published a new article speculating that former national security adviser John Bolton could be the man who organized the intelligence community whistleblower's complaint against President Donald Trump.
One source described as a "veteran political consultant" tells the Spectator that "Trump is afraid Bolton is the mastermind behind all the damaging leaks on his secret dealings with the Ukrainians."
The source also speculates that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) has taken the lead in trying to expose the White House officials who gave information to the whistleblower because he believes it will give him the leverage to push the president to launch a military strike against Iran.