MSNBC’s Morning Joe brutally shames ‘criminal’ Mike Pompeo: ‘He’s acting like a common thug’
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough strongly condemned Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for repeatedly lying about his involvement in President Donald Trump’s efforts to enlist foreign governments to investigate his political rivals.
The secretary of state undercut claims made by an intelligence committee whistleblower before it was revealed he took part in Trump’s call to the Ukrainian president, and the “Morning Joe” host blasted Pompeo for thumbing his nose at congressional oversight of his department.
“That guy went to West Point,” Scarborough said. “What a thug, he’s acting like a common thug. He’s lying about our country. He was in on a call that he knows crossed every line of propriety. He was taught that at West Point, and he’s behaving like a thug, now he’s behaving like a thug in trying to basically tell Congress that he can do whatever he wants to do and not to reach out to anybody at the State Department.”
“It’s as if he’s adopted Donald Trump’s view of the Constitution, that the Second Amendment gives the executive branch unlimited power,” he added.
Scarborough blasted the secretary of state as lawless, and he said the military veteran and public servant should be ashamed of his own debasement.
“Let me say it again, this guy went to West Point,” Scarborough said. “He knows better, and he’s acting like a common criminal. He’s acting like a thug. He’s lying through his teeth, he’s shaming himself. He’s shaming State Department employees, and he’s shaming the United States of America. He has no excuse.”
America’s first cannabis cafe opens in Hollywood
America's first cannabis restaurant has opened in West Hollywood, offering diners an array of weed products and hoping to rival Amsterdam's famed coffee shops.
Called Lowell Farms: A Cannabis Cafe, the much-hyped 240-seat establishment is open to people 21 and over, who can order from a cannabis menu just like they would a wine bottle.
"Flower Hosts," or "budtenders," help patrons navigate the menu, giving advice to connoisseurs or novices on what strain of cannabis to order with their meal and the potency and flavor of each product.
Meghan Markle sues Britain’s Mail on Sunday over private letter
Prince Harry recalled the hounding of his late mother Diana to denounce media treatment of his wife Meghan Markle, as the couple launched legal action against a British tabloid for invasion of privacy.
The couple, currently on tour in southern Africa with their first child Archie, said they were forced to take action against the Mail On Sunday because of the "human cost" of "relentless propaganda".
In a stinging attack on British tabloid media, the Duke of Sussex said his wife was being dogged by the press in the same way as his mother Diana, Princess of Wales, was before her death in 1997.
Australian teen ‘deliberately’ mowed down, killed 20 kangaroos
An Australian teenager has been charged over the deaths of 20 kangaroos, which he allegedly mowed down with his truck in a killing spree that lasted an hour.
The dead kangaroos, including two joeys, were found littered over roads in Tura Beach, 450 kilometres (280 miles) south of Sydney, on Sunday morning.
At least three other joeys were orphaned as a result of the disturbing attack, according to wildlife rescue group WIRES.
Police said Wednesday the man, 19, had been arrested and charged with animal cruelty offences on Tuesday.