MSNBC’s Morning Joe rains hell on Democrats for arguing over ‘academic politics’ instead of Trump’s ‘threat to democracy’
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough blasted Democratic presidential candidates for basically ignoring the constitutional and national security threat coming from the White House.
The “Morning Joe” host said Wednesday night’s debate focused too much on “academic politics,” which he said is a luxury this current political moment can’t afford.
“It seems to me that the battles that we see in these debates remind me of the smallness of academic politics,” Scarborough said. “The smallness, the difference, the minutia between, ‘Did I help you get that passed, did you get that passed, you owe me this, I thank President Obama, but I don’t thank you’ — come on, man.”
Scarborough said one candidate onstage seemed to understand the threat posed by President Donald Trump, but he said the other Democrats largely ignored the grave danger he poses.
“I give Cory Booker such high praise for actually being one of the only people to go, ‘Oh, you all are attacking each other, okay, you guys have fun — hey, Donald Trump, let me tell you why you’re destroying the republic, while you’re attacking (the) constitution,'” Scarborough said.
“These people are talking about how many angels are dancing on the head of a pin while our constitutional norms are being shredded,” he added, “and a president is asking China to interfere with American democracy — something that his intel chiefs have all said is the greatest threat to American democracy. Cory gets it. I’m sorry, most of the people on the stage don’t.”
MSNBC’s Morning Joe rains hell on Democrats for arguing over ‘academic politics’ instead of Trump’s ‘threat to democracy’
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough blasted Democratic presidential candidates for basically ignoring the constitutional and national security threat coming from the White House.
The "Morning Joe" host said Wednesday night's debate focused too much on "academic politics," which he said is a luxury this current political moment can't afford.
"It seems to me that the battles that we see in these debates remind me of the smallness of academic politics," Scarborough said. "The smallness, the difference, the minutia between, 'Did I help you get that passed, did you get that passed, you owe me this, I thank President Obama, but I don't thank you' -- come on, man."
Italy court to rule on iconic Da Vinci loan to Louvre
An Italian court is to rule Wednesday on whether Leonardo da Vinci's iconic Vitruvian Man drawing can be loaned to France's Louvre, bringing to a head a bitter cultural row.
The Venice court last week suspended the loan of the world famous artwork, due to appear later this month in an exhibition at the Paris museum to mark the 500th anniversary of the artist's death.
It did so after an Italian heritage group, Italia Nostra (Our Italy), filed a complaint saying the drawing was too fragile to travel.
The Vitruvian Man is kept in a climate-controlled vault in the Accademia Gallery in Venice and is rarely displayed to the public.
Austrian man held in Dutch cellar family ‘waiting for end of time’ case
Dutch police were holding an Austrian man after the discovery of a father and his adult children who were believed to have stayed hidden in a remote farmhouse for years, officials said Wednesday.
The mystery surrounding the case in the village of Ruinerwold in the northern province of Drenthe also deepened with reports that one of the children had been active on social media this year.
Police said they discovered a father and five children aged between 18 and 25 on Monday and arrested a 58-year-old man -- not the father -- for failing to cooperate. They initially spoke of six children but later revised the number down.