MSNBC’s Morning Joe rains hell on Democrats for arguing over ‘academic politics’ instead of Trump’s ‘threat to democracy’

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough blasted Democratic presidential candidates for basically ignoring the constitutional and national security threat coming from the White House.

The “Morning Joe” host said Wednesday night’s debate focused too much on “academic politics,” which he said is a luxury this current political moment can’t afford.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It seems to me that the battles that we see in these debates remind me of the smallness of academic politics,” Scarborough said. “The smallness, the difference, the minutia between, ‘Did I help you get that passed, did you get that passed, you owe me this, I thank President Obama, but I don’t thank you’ — come on, man.”

Scarborough said one candidate onstage seemed to understand the threat posed by President Donald Trump, but he said the other Democrats largely ignored the grave danger he poses.

“I give Cory Booker such high praise for actually being one of the only people to go, ‘Oh, you all are attacking each other, okay, you guys have fun — hey, Donald Trump, let me tell you why you’re destroying the republic, while you’re attacking (the) constitution,'” Scarborough said.

“These people are talking about how many angels are dancing on the head of a pin while our constitutional norms are being shredded,” he added, “and a president is asking China to interfere with American democracy — something that his intel chiefs have all said is the greatest threat to American democracy. Cory gets it. I’m sorry, most of the people on the stage don’t.”