‘This was the smoking gun!’ MSNBC’s Morning Joe explains why Mulvaney ‘confession’ could end Trump presidency
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough said White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney had offered “smoking gun” evidence in a stunning confession to the crime at the heart of the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.
The “Morning Joe” host said Mulvaney had made a stunning “confession,” but he said the president had on the same day endorsed the ethnic cleansing of the Kurdish allies he had betrayed to Turkey.
“There’s so much to talk about, we joke for a few minutes at the top of the show, Mika likes do that, me, I like to get straight into the news,” said Scarborough, who frequently annoys his wife and co-host by bantering about sports at the start of the show. “But there’s so much going on that if somebody just woke up this morning they might not think that yesterday was not one of the most significant news days in, during the Trump presidency, and I may even argue one of the most significant news days over perhaps the last decade, just in terms of volume.”
“There was so much, so much — so many shameful acts by the president as it had to do with lining up the Kurds for ethnic cleansing, kowtowing to the Turks,” he continued.
“But I want to start with this Mick Mulvaney confession in the White House because it was — it was a confession,” he added, “and I will say it was like you had the Nixon tapes played out in front of the press for everyone to see, because this was the smoking gun.”
Mulvaney, who also serves as the White House budget director, is a central figure in efforts to hold up congressionally approved aid to Ukraine while Trump and his attorney Rudy Giuliani sought campaign assistance from the foreign ally.
“This was the guy we had read weeks ago had held up the aid at the direction of the president of the United States,” Scarborough said, “and yesterday he admitted military aid was held up from an ally who had been invaded by Vladimir Putin in return for chasing down presidential conspiracy theories and, of course, attached, though he didn’t say it, (to) Hunter Biden.”
‘We’re ready to vote’: Oversight Committee Dem claims Congress has the goods for impeachment
Appearing on CNN's "New Day," Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna (CA), who sits on the House Oversight Committee, said he and other Democrats have enough in hand to vote on the impeachment of President Donald Trump.
Speaking with host John Berman, Khanna was pressed on what he had learned behind closed doors from former and current officials working in Trump's administration, saying he couldn't divulge any more than has previously been released but that there was enough there to raise serious issues about Trump's continuing as president.
Pressed by host Berman whether lawmakers have enough to proceed with impeachment, the California Democrat didn't skip a beat and said yes.
Mulvaney’s ‘clownshow’ could end with him ‘wearing handcuffs’ for bribery and extortion: Florida prosecutor
The Florida state attorney with authority over President Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago resort warned that the White House chief of staff could be arrested for a crime he publicly admitted.
Dave Aronberg, the state attorney for Palm Beach County and a former Florida state senator, agreed with a former prosecutor on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" that Mick Mulvaney had revealed criminal wrongdoing by admitting the White House withheld military aid to pressure Ukraine to help the president's re-election campaign.
"We've been being looking at criminality here for a while," said former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance, "and I think Mulvaney put the final nail in the coffin yesterday, and here's why it's important."
Mulvaney’s ‘astonishing public act of legal self-destruction’ can be used against Trump: ex-prosecutor
In the opening segment on CNN's "New Day," former prosecutor Elie Honig claimed he was stunned by acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney's press conference on Thursday, saying he just handed prosecutors all they need to go after President Donald Trump.
Speaking with hosts Alisyn Camerota and John Berman, the former prosecutor could only describe Mulvaney's presser, where he admitted that the administration was indulging in quid pro quo negotiations with foreign governments to get dirt on political opponents, as an "astonishing public act of legal and strategic self-destruction."