Quantcast
Connect with us

‘No one really likes him but we’re stuck with him’: GOP aides gripe about Giuliani as he becomes a national punchline

Published

2 hours ago

on

In a look at how former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign is weaponizing former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani against President Donald Trump, GOP operatives lamented the fact that they are saddled with him as the face of the president’s defense.

According to the Politico report, “With Rudy Giuliani emerging as the face of Donald Trump’s star-crossed operation to dig up dirt on Biden in Ukraine, the former vice president is using the former New York City mayor-turned-presidential-fixer in a different capacity — as a foil in his own effort to fight back against Trump’s relentless attacks,” adding, “The Ukraine scheme has backfired so badly that the president now faces impeachment and two Giuliani associates were federally indicted this week in an illegal campaign finance scheme connected to the plan.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Biden deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield admitted that they were turning Trump’s bumbling attorney into a poster boy for the president’s re-election campaign.

“Rudy is in so many ways a perfect messenger for exactly what this administration stands for, and that’s why voters reject it,” she stated before saying, “Giuliani’s cronies — who Trump pretends not to know even though he’s pictured with them multiple times giving the thumbs up, no less — have been arrested trying to flee the country, one day before Rudy was scheduled to join them in Vienna and hours after dining with him at the Trump Hotel.”

Even before the Biden campaign trained their guns on Giuliani, he was already becoming a drag on the White House with aides wishing he would just go away.

“The president would be better served if Rudy wasn’t on television,” a top Trump adviser told Politico. “The president would be better off if Rudy was not the face of this. No one really likes him but somehow we’re stuck with him.”

ADVERTISEMENT

GOP operative Rick Wilson — no fan of Trump –agreed even though he has worked with the former New York City mayor in the past.

“Rudy has become the Wile E. Coyote of this scandal,” explained Wilson. “Rudy’s out there running off of cliffs, smacking into road signs and watching his own schemes just blow up on him to defend Trump. And if defending Trump is like catching the Road Runner, Giuliani is going to do that everyday and fail, no matter how absurd the situation is that he finds himself in.”

You can read more here.

ADVERTISEMENT

 

 

 

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Pentagon says up to 1,000 US troops to withdraw from northern Syria

Published

55 mins ago

on

October 13, 2019

By

The Pentagon said Sunday President Donald Trump had ordered the withdrawal of up to 1,000 troops from northern Syria -- almost the entire ground force in war-torn country -- amid an intensifying Turkish assault on Kurdish forces.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper said the move came after the US learned that Turkey was pressing further into Syria than had been expected.

And the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) are seeking a deal with the Syrian regime and Russia to counter-attack against the Turks in the north, Esper added.

"We find ourselves as we have American forces likely caught between two opposing advancing armies and it's a very untenable situation," Esper told CBS's Face the Nation.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Both these things can be true: Donald Trump is a criminal — and impeachment is a murky, amoral struggle

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 13, 2019

By

Nancy Pelosi and Donald Trump

Nothing is clear in this moment of grave peril for America, democracy and the world, not even the things that appear obvious. We stumble around in darkness, our vision obscured, awaiting a more perfect understanding, as in the famously evocative phrase of 1 Corinthians 13:12: “For now we see through a glass, darkly; but then face to face: now I know in part; but then shall I know even as also I am known.”

This article first appeared in Salon.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

MSNBC panel slams NYT for running a sketchy anti-Biden column after being burned by same author

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 13, 2019

By

A conversation on MSNBC's "AM Joy" over the departure of Shep Smith from Fox News, turned to the New York Times after the venerable paper of record was criticized for running a misleading column on Joe Biden's family from a journalist with a sketchy past.

According to MSNBC guest Eric Boehlert, "It is such an important institution like the New York Times not learning any lessons from 2016. I mean Peter Schweizer wrote this basically fictitious hit book on Hillary Clinton in the New York Times, marketing it was the most important book of the campaign."

"Every news organization pointed out that book was riddled with errors, the New York Times had an exclusive with that book and forgot to tell its readers it was riddled with errors," he contined. "And now here we are in 2019, and low and behold, you open the New York Times and there is Peter Schweizer writing an op-ed about everything the Biden family did wrong in the name of corruption and wrote an entire column of the family allegedly cashing in and politicians, their family's political roots, and the word Trump is never mentioned in the column and his kids were never mentioned."

Continue Reading
 
 