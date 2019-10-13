‘No one really likes him but we’re stuck with him’: GOP aides gripe about Giuliani as he becomes a national punchline

In a look at how former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign is weaponizing former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani against President Donald Trump, GOP operatives lamented the fact that they are saddled with him as the face of the president’s defense.

According to the Politico report, “With Rudy Giuliani emerging as the face of Donald Trump’s star-crossed operation to dig up dirt on Biden in Ukraine, the former vice president is using the former New York City mayor-turned-presidential-fixer in a different capacity — as a foil in his own effort to fight back against Trump’s relentless attacks,” adding, “The Ukraine scheme has backfired so badly that the president now faces impeachment and two Giuliani associates were federally indicted this week in an illegal campaign finance scheme connected to the plan.”

Biden deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield admitted that they were turning Trump’s bumbling attorney into a poster boy for the president’s re-election campaign.

“Rudy is in so many ways a perfect messenger for exactly what this administration stands for, and that’s why voters reject it,” she stated before saying, “Giuliani’s cronies — who Trump pretends not to know even though he’s pictured with them multiple times giving the thumbs up, no less — have been arrested trying to flee the country, one day before Rudy was scheduled to join them in Vienna and hours after dining with him at the Trump Hotel.”

Even before the Biden campaign trained their guns on Giuliani, he was already becoming a drag on the White House with aides wishing he would just go away.

“The president would be better served if Rudy wasn’t on television,” a top Trump adviser told Politico. “The president would be better off if Rudy was not the face of this. No one really likes him but somehow we’re stuck with him.”

GOP operative Rick Wilson — no fan of Trump –agreed even though he has worked with the former New York City mayor in the past.

“Rudy has become the Wile E. Coyote of this scandal,” explained Wilson. “Rudy’s out there running off of cliffs, smacking into road signs and watching his own schemes just blow up on him to defend Trump. And if defending Trump is like catching the Road Runner, Giuliani is going to do that everyday and fail, no matter how absurd the situation is that he finds himself in.”

