Quantcast
Connect with us

‘No such information’: Ukraine’s top prosecutor says no evidence of Biden wrongdoing

Published

1 min ago

on

Ukraine’s new top prosecutor said he’s not aware of any evidence of wrongdoing by the son of former vice president Joe Biden.

President Donald Trump is facing an impeachment inquiry into his July 25 call to the Ukrainian president asking to investigate Biden and his son Hunter Biden, but the country’s top investigator says no evidence of wrongdoing has been turned up, reported Reuters.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have no such information,” said General Prosecutor Ruslan Ryaboshapka.

Ryaboshapka also told reporters that no foreigners, including Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, had been in touch with his office.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘My nightmare scenario’: Here are 7 key revelations from the damning texts from the Ukraine investigation

Published

6 hours ago

on

October 4, 2019

By

On Thursday night, Democratic leaders in the House of Representatives released a set of text messages they have received in their investigation of the State Department and its involvement in the Ukraine scandal.

Some of the texts had leaked out prior to their official release, painting a somewhat confusing and unclear image of what they actually mean. Read all together in chronological order, however, they strongly bolster the case that President Donald Trump — using both his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and the State Department — carried out an illicit pressure campaign to induce Ukraine to investigate his political enemies.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘The quid pro quo is clear as day in these texts’: Ambassador McFaul breaks down ‘extraordinary’ release

Published

7 hours ago

on

October 3, 2019

By

America's former ambassador to Russia said there was a clear quid pro quo in the 22-pages of text messages among Trump officials released by House Democrats on Thursday evening.

Michael McFaul was interviewed by MSNBC's Brian Williams on "The 11th Hour."

"We have a lot of information now that was just released about texts between Ambassador Volker, between our EU Ambassador," McFaul explained. "Goodness knows why he is involved in any of this, by the way."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Impeachment frenzy rattles Trump as the out-of-control president goes to war with the CIA

Published

7 hours ago

on

October 3, 2019

By

The long-impending constitutional crisis has arrived, courtesy of a CIA whistleblower. If his or her complaint was conceived as a covert political action operation, it could not have been more effective. The nine-page letter did what Robert Mueller’s 448-page opus did not: jump-start the impeachment process. The day after Trump acknowledged he spoke with the Ukrainian president about Joe Biden’s son Hunter, seven freshman Democrats, six of them with national security experience, came out for impeachment. Nancy Pelosi, an impeachment skeptic, relented and allowed impeachment proceedings to begin. “The facts changed the situation,” she said.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image