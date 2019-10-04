‘No such information’: Ukraine’s top prosecutor says no evidence of Biden wrongdoing

Ukraine’s new top prosecutor said he’s not aware of any evidence of wrongdoing by the son of former vice president Joe Biden.

President Donald Trump is facing an impeachment inquiry into his July 25 call to the Ukrainian president asking to investigate Biden and his son Hunter Biden, but the country’s top investigator says no evidence of wrongdoing has been turned up, reported Reuters.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have no such information,” said General Prosecutor Ruslan Ryaboshapka.

Ryaboshapka also told reporters that no foreigners, including Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, had been in touch with his office.