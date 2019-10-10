‘Now cuff Rudy’: Internet celebrates arrest of Giuliani’s Ukraine henchmen

On Thursday, in the first criminal prosecutions of the Ukraine scandal, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, a pair of Rudy Giuliani allies who helped hunt for dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden in Ukraine, were arrested and charged with campaign finance violations by federal prosecutors in Manhattan.

In no time, the internet was ablaze as both legal experts and lay commentators weighed in:

Wow. This is interesting & potentially big on many levels. Need to see more once unsealed. https://t.co/Gr0KwmSaAU — Mimi Rocah (@Mimirocah1) October 10, 2019

This explains why Rudy was having a tweetstorm this week and last week. — Hunter Cullen (@HCullen98) October 10, 2019

Kind of shocked by this. I thought SDNY had completely succumbed to Barr. The cynic in me thinks that these two are being nabbed now so that Barr can kick them out to Ukraine and keep them away from Congress. — Blank Slate (@blankslate2017) October 10, 2019

Members of mob family arrested for doing mob things — Shandy (@Shandy556) October 10, 2019

Rudy Giuliani with Lev Parnas on Sept 20, 2019 in DC

Igor Fruman & Lev Parnas >>>Foreign born PRO TRUMP DONORS

Lev Parnas & Igor Fruman are expected to appear in Federal Court in VA on Oct 10, 2019 pic.twitter.com/3Nsnh7uzGR — Susan ☆ Whitney ☆ E Pluribus Unum ☆ HugeBlueWave (@SMBWhitney) October 10, 2019

Great. Now cuff Rudy — Ruth Sullivan (@Ruth_Sullivan1) October 10, 2019

Yeah!! Tell Rudy to pack a bag – he's going to jail!! — Raging RN (@cmkirkrn) October 10, 2019