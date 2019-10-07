Onlookers stunned as ‘utterly demented’ Trump rants about his ‘unmatched wisdom’ in abandoning the Kurds
President Donald Trump is citing his “great and unmatched wisdom” to defend what even his closest supporters and allies are calling his irresponsible decision to pull out of Northern Syria, opening up the region to Turkey which will wipe out America’s allies in the fight against ISIS. He also just threatened Turkey, a NATO ally, saying he will “totally destroy and obliterate” their economy if they do anything he considers “to be off limits.”
Many say Trump just paved to road to genocide of the Kurds.
Still others, like his former UN Ambassador, Nikki Haley, say Trump leaving the Kurds “to die” is a “big mistake.”
We must always have the backs of our allies, if we expect them to have our back. The Kurds were instrumental in our successful fight against ISIS in Syria. Leaving them to die is a big mistake. #TurkeyIsNotOurFriend
— Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) October 7, 2019
Here are the extremist threats Trump just made against NATO ally Turkey, after moving to support them over the Kurds:
….the captured ISIS fighters and families. The U.S. has done far more than anyone could have ever expected, including the capture of 100% of the ISIS Caliphate. It is time now for others in the region, some of great wealth, to protect their own territory. THE USA IS GREAT!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2019
Here’s how some are responding:
"I, in my great and unmatched wisdom"
Oh yeah, very normal stuff here. https://t.co/5VZc0Te2rP
— Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) October 7, 2019
Threatening to obliterate the economy of a NATO ally is probably not going to reassure any of Trump's critics on Syria policy. https://t.co/FVjnOth0k4
— Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) October 7, 2019
it's like tweets from the Wizard of Oz https://t.co/ugiaK8Py1n
— Garance Franke-Ruta (@thegarance) October 7, 2019
This is nuts. https://t.co/E1mUQxCyod
— Joel Mathis (@joelmmathis) October 7, 2019
An embattled president who calls himself a "stable genius" refers to his "great and unmatched wisdom" while threatening a treaty ally. We're heading toward mad king territory here, folks. https://t.co/OvC9k1jmjI
— Brendan Nyhan (@BrendanNyhan) October 7, 2019
Get the fcking net.
Now. https://t.co/C3kLRJOJjH
— Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) October 7, 2019
Is it me or is this utterly demented? https://t.co/R07aRB6enD
— Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) October 7, 2019
Trump’s betrayal of the Kurds in Syria finally has a growing chorus of Republicans daring to criticize him
In the wake of President Trump's decision to withdraw 100 to 150 U.S. troops from northeast Syria, a growing chorus of Republicans are voicing their displeasure with the move, which essentially gives Turkey a green light to launch an offensive against U.S.-allied Kurdish forces in the region.
As Axios points out, among the most notable conservative voices decrying Trump's decision are Senators Mitt Romney (UT), Marco Rubio (FL), House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (CA), and one of Trump's most consistent supporters, Lindsey Graham (SC).
Onlookers stunned as ‘utterly demented’ Trump rants about his ‘unmatched wisdom’ in abandoning the Kurds
President Donald Trump is citing his “great and unmatched wisdom” to defend what even his closest supporters and allies are calling his irresponsible decision to pull out of Northern Syria, opening up the region to Turkey which will wipe out America’s allies in the fight against ISIS. He also just threatened Turkey, a NATO ally, saying he will “totally destroy and obliterate” their economy if they do anything he considers “to be off limits.”
Many say Trump just paved to road to genocide of the Kurds.
Still others, like his former UN Ambassador, Nikki Haley, say Trump leaving the Kurds “to die” is a “big mistake.”
CNN
Republicans have ‘Trump exhaustion’ and are waiting for polls to shift before tossing him overboard: CNN’s Gangel
CNN special correspondent Jamie Gangel revealed on Monday that many congressional Republicans are privately sick to death of President Donald Trump's antics and are waiting to see if his poll numbers get worse so they can toss him overboard.
During an interview with CNN's Kate Bolduan, Gangel explained that many in the GOP are fed up with having to defend the president's indefensible actions such as his call on the Chinese government to launch investigations into his political opponents.
"There's also, from what they told me over the weekend, from Republicans in both the House and Senate, Trump exhaustion," she said. "Many of them don't consider him a true Republican. They are worried about the economy. One said, 'It's not like we're defending Ronald Reagan.'"