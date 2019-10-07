Onlookers stunned as ‘utterly demented’ Trump rants about his ‘unmatched wisdom’ in abandoning the Kurds

President Donald Trump is citing his “great and unmatched wisdom” to defend what even his closest supporters and allies are calling his irresponsible decision to pull out of Northern Syria, opening up the region to Turkey which will wipe out America’s allies in the fight against ISIS. He also just threatened Turkey, a NATO ally, saying he will “totally destroy and obliterate” their economy if they do anything he considers “to be off limits.”

Many say Trump just paved to road to genocide of the Kurds.

Still others, like his former UN Ambassador, Nikki Haley, say Trump leaving the Kurds “to die” is a “big mistake.”

We must always have the backs of our allies, if we expect them to have our back. The Kurds were instrumental in our successful fight against ISIS in Syria. Leaving them to die is a big mistake. #TurkeyIsNotOurFriend — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) October 7, 2019

Here are the extremist threats Trump just made against NATO ally Turkey, after moving to support them over the Kurds:

….the captured ISIS fighters and families. The U.S. has done far more than anyone could have ever expected, including the capture of 100% of the ISIS Caliphate. It is time now for others in the region, some of great wealth, to protect their own territory. THE USA IS GREAT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2019

Here’s how some are responding:

"I, in my great and unmatched wisdom" Oh yeah, very normal stuff here. https://t.co/5VZc0Te2rP — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) October 7, 2019

Threatening to obliterate the economy of a NATO ally is probably not going to reassure any of Trump's critics on Syria policy. https://t.co/FVjnOth0k4 — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) October 7, 2019

it's like tweets from the Wizard of Oz https://t.co/ugiaK8Py1n — Garance Franke-Ruta (@thegarance) October 7, 2019

An embattled president who calls himself a "stable genius" refers to his "great and unmatched wisdom" while threatening a treaty ally. We're heading toward mad king territory here, folks. https://t.co/OvC9k1jmjI — Brendan Nyhan (@BrendanNyhan) October 7, 2019

Get the fcking net.

Now. https://t.co/C3kLRJOJjH — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) October 7, 2019

Is it me or is this utterly demented? https://t.co/R07aRB6enD — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) October 7, 2019