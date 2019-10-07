Quantcast
Connect with us

Onlookers stunned as ‘utterly demented’ Trump rants about his ‘unmatched wisdom’ in abandoning the Kurds

Published

27 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump is citing his “great and unmatched wisdom” to defend what even his closest supporters and allies are calling his irresponsible decision to pull out of Northern Syria, opening up the region to Turkey which will wipe out America’s allies in the fight against ISIS. He also just threatened Turkey, a NATO ally, saying he will “totally destroy and obliterate” their economy if they do anything he considers “to be off limits.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Many say Trump just paved to road to genocide of the Kurds.

Still others, like his former UN Ambassador, Nikki Haley, say Trump leaving the Kurds “to die” is a “big mistake.”

Here are the extremist threats Trump just made against NATO ally Turkey, after moving to support them over the Kurds:

ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s how some are responding:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

 


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Facebook

Trump’s betrayal of the Kurds in Syria finally has a growing chorus of Republicans daring to criticize him

Published

24 mins ago

on

October 7, 2019

By

In the wake of President Trump's decision to withdraw 100 to 150 U.S. troops from northeast Syria, a growing chorus of Republicans are voicing their displeasure with the move, which essentially gives Turkey a green light to launch an offensive against U.S.-allied Kurdish forces in the region.

As Axios points out, among the most notable conservative voices decrying Trump's decision are Senators Mitt Romney (UT), Marco Rubio (FL), House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (CA), and one of Trump's most consistent supporters, Lindsey Graham (SC).

Continue Reading

Facebook

Onlookers stunned as ‘utterly demented’ Trump rants about his ‘unmatched wisdom’ in abandoning the Kurds

Published

25 mins ago

on

October 7, 2019

By

President Donald Trump is citing his “great and unmatched wisdom” to defend what even his closest supporters and allies are calling his irresponsible decision to pull out of Northern Syria, opening up the region to Turkey which will wipe out America’s allies in the fight against ISIS. He also just threatened Turkey, a NATO ally, saying he will “totally destroy and obliterate” their economy if they do anything he considers “to be off limits.”

Many say Trump just paved to road to genocide of the Kurds.

Still others, like his former UN Ambassador, Nikki Haley, say Trump leaving the Kurds “to die” is a “big mistake.”

Continue Reading
 

CNN

Republicans have ‘Trump exhaustion’ and are waiting for polls to shift before tossing him overboard: CNN’s Gangel

Published

29 mins ago

on

October 7, 2019

By

CNN special correspondent Jamie Gangel revealed on Monday that many congressional Republicans are privately sick to death of President Donald Trump's antics and are waiting to see if his poll numbers get worse so they can toss him overboard.

During an interview with CNN's Kate Bolduan, Gangel explained that many in the GOP are fed up with having to defend the president's indefensible actions such as his call on the Chinese government to launch investigations into his political opponents.

"There's also, from what they told me over the weekend, from Republicans in both the House and Senate, Trump exhaustion," she said. "Many of them don't consider him a true Republican. They are worried about the economy. One said, 'It's not like we're defending Ronald Reagan.'"

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image