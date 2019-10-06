Quantcast
Connect with us

Oversight Democrat busts GOP colleague for spreading lies about Volker deposition: ‘Nice try’

Published

1 min ago

on

During an MSNBC segment on a new whistleblower possibly coming forward with firsthand information on President Donald Trump’s quid pro quo offer to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) called out one of his Republican colleagues for going on Fox News and lying about the closed-door deposition given by former Ukraine envoy Kurt Volker.

ADVERTISEMENT

Connoly fired back at Utah Republican Rep. Chris Stewart, who is pushing back at Democrats over impeachment, after viewing a clip of his Fox News appearance.

According to Stewart, “This is about the dishonesty of what is being done. They take snippets of e-mail and texts, and do it releasing the transcript. If you release the entire transcript, it is clear that Mr. Volker and others said that there is no quid pro quo.”

Asked to respond, the Virginia Democrat called out his colleague.

“That is a false charge,” he bluntly stated. “I was there at the deposition of Mr. Volker and the messages sent to the public are accurate and they do reflect what I certainly heard in the deposition, so nice try, but it is just not true.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is part of the spin and attempt at disinformation and distraction by Republican enablers to try and get the information off of the main topic that the president extorted a foreign leader to get political dirt on a prospective opponent and this is not all right and it is illegal.”

Watch below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump will likely quit or make a deal because he knows he can’t ‘control’ House impeachment hearings: ex-Trump Org VP

Published

39 mins ago

on

October 6, 2019

By

Appearing on CNN's Reliable Sources on a day when the White House refused to provide the morning cable TV shows with anyone who might defend Donald Trump, a former high-ranking executive in the Trump Organization said it is apparent the president is unraveling at the prospect of being impeached.

Speaking with CNN host Brian Stelter, Barbara Res -- who was a principal in getting Trump Tower built -- said Trump seems to be in a downward spiral.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Does Mike Pence have a secret plan to replace Trump?

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 6, 2019

By

Mike Pence and Donald Trump are a political odd couple.

Trump is an unrepentant sinner who revels in lewdness, adultery, lies, bigotry, greed, corruption, cruelty, threats of violence and other vile behavior.

This article first appeared in Salon.

Pence presents himself as a man of deep faith, an evangelical Christian who is pious and righteous. By his own description, he prays on a regular basis, seeking God’s wisdom and direction to justify his behavior — and believes that God talks to him. It highly unlikely that Donald Trump is possessed by such delusions.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Jim Jordan falls flat on his face on ABC trying to explain away Trump’s bizarre request China investigate Biden

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 6, 2019

By

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) did all he could on Sunday morning to avoid explaining why Donald Trump asked China to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, at one point saying it never happened even though it was broadcast live on TV.

Speaking with This Week host George Stephanopoulos, the combative Republican repeatedly batted away whether he thought it was appropriate for Trump to make the request from a foreign government by trying to explain the president has a unique way of expressing himself.

“Do you think it’s appropriate for President Trump to ask China and Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden?” Stephanopoulos asked to which Jordan laughed.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image