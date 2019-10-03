Quantcast
Pro-Kremlin Ukrainians are feeding ‘garbage’ to Giuliani: Volker associate

Published

19 mins ago

on

Rudy Giuliani appears on Fox News Sunday (Fox News/screen grab)

Appearing on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Evelyn Farkas, a friend of former Ukraine envoy Kurt Volker, said that Rudy Giuliani is being suckered by pro-Kremlin Ukrainians with “garbage” information which he is then passing on to President Donald Trump.

Speaking with fill-in host Willie Geist, the former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russia/Ukraine/Eurasia under President Barack Obama was asked about Volker’s upcoming testimony before three Democratic-controlled House committees on Thursday and what lawmakers can expect to hear.

According to Farkas, Volker stepped down from his position in the Trump administration so he could speak freely without interference from the White House and could be counted on to not hold back.

While discussing his links to Rudy Giuliani — who included Volker in some of his texts — Farkas took a shot at the former New York mayor for pushing fake information because he is being played by some of his Ukraine contacts who may be Kremlin agents.

“We should be very concerned,” Farkas explained. “That’s the bigger picture here. The Russian government is still trying to weaken our democracy and they are loving this. They are benefiting first and foremost from the smear on Ukraine, which in part probably came from them.”

“I mean, someone’s feeding Rudy Giuliani a lot of this garbage information. and I believe those people are close to the Kremlin even if they’re Ukrainian,” she added. “So the Kremlin is benefitting from that, and then, of course, they’re also benefiting even from this impeachment because it’s creating a mess in our democracy. We can expect them to continue to use whatever disinformation they can to try to spy on us and take the information out of campaigns and put it out in the public — all the dirty tricks have not stopped.”

Watch below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
