‘Quit birching!’ Trump gets raked over the coals for misspelled ‘wirch hunt’ rage spasm

2 hours ago

President Donald Trump started off the day by misspelling “witch hunt” in an ongoing rant against impeachment.

The president tweeted out a video clip Wednesday morning of Fox News host Jesse Watters arguing that the whistleblower complaint that touched off the impeachment inquiry was tainted by that intelligence official’s professional ties to one of Trump’s 2020 rivals.

“A Total Scam by the Do Nothing Democrats,” Trump tweeted. For the good of the Country, this Wirch Hunt should end now!”

Trump frequently calls the investigations into his political and business dealings as “witch hunts,” but the misspelling was a novel spin on one of his catchphrases.

Trump accused of 26 more sex assaults in explosive new book

2 mins ago

October 9, 2019

On Wednesday, The Daily Beast reported that a new book by journalists Barry Levine and Monique El-Faizy details dozens of new sexual misconduct and assault allegations against President Donald Trump.

"All the President’s Women: Donald Trump and the Making of a Predator" details 43 previously unreported cases in which Trump is accused of sexual misconduct — including 26 cases of assault that involved direct unwanted sexual contact.

Trump has already been accused by nearly two dozen women of groping, forcible kissing, and rape or attempted rape. One of the most recent accusations came from advice columnist E. Jean Carroll, who alleges Trump raped her in a department store in the 1990s.

President’s spiritual adviser: ‘To say no to President Trump would be saying no to God’

9 mins ago

October 9, 2019

President Donald Trump's spiritual adviser Paula White says she was ordered by God to serve the Republican president.

The prosperity gospel pastor explained that she was compelled to serve as chair of Trump's evangelical advisory board.

"Literally, the God aspect, like, what God told me to do, how I even got involved, because the one thing that I said, I'll never do politics," White said. "But when it came down to it, it wasn't about doing politics, it was about an assignment. To say no to President Trump would be saying no to God, and I won't do that."

Pastor Paula White claims that she was ordered by God to serve as an adviser to Trump: "To say 'no' to President Trump would be saying 'no' to God, and I won't do that." pic.twitter.com/7Z7uH4aneT

Internet explodes after evangelical leader Ralph Reed commands Christians to ‘render to God and Trump’

37 mins ago

October 9, 2019

On Wednesday, Politico reported that Faith and Freedom Coalition founder Ralph Reed has authored a book initially titled "Render to God & Trump," arguing that Christians have a moral imperative to vote for President Donald Trump in 2020.

The publisher has clarified that this title is being changed — but not before commenters on social media weighed in on the absurdity of Reed's implication that Trump was somehow equal with God:

"Render to God & Trump"

