‘Quit birching!’ Trump gets raked over the coals for misspelled ‘wirch hunt’ rage spasm

President Donald Trump started off the day by misspelling “witch hunt” in an ongoing rant against impeachment.

The president tweeted out a video clip Wednesday morning of Fox News host Jesse Watters arguing that the whistleblower complaint that touched off the impeachment inquiry was tainted by that intelligence official’s professional ties to one of Trump’s 2020 rivals.

“A Total Scam by the Do Nothing Democrats,” Trump tweeted. For the good of the Country, this Wirch Hunt should end now!”

Trump frequently calls the investigations into his political and business dealings as “witch hunts,” but the misspelling was a novel spin on one of his catchphrases.

When you log on to Twitter and see “Wirch Hunt” trending and immediately know what it’s about. pic.twitter.com/ENKJ3LiqcR — NightShade 🖲 (@NightShade31415) October 9, 2019

*Sees that “Wirch Hunt” is trending and realized what it’s about without even clicking it* pic.twitter.com/0aczCn1biv — Jimmy Kouns (@JimmyKouns) October 9, 2019

Quit birching. — Captain Alucard 🧛‍♂️🎃🦇 (@BeardCapForever) October 9, 2019

Donald Trump in group chat: sending out this tweet, what do y'all think? Mike Pence: Wirch Hunt Sean Hannity: Wirch Mike Pompeo: Wirch Hunt *Stephen Miller has changed the group chat to "Wirch Hunt"* https://t.co/pSZFrdpe5O — quid bro quo (@asaprockytop) October 9, 2019

“Wirch Hunt”? SPEAK ENGLISH OR GET OUT OF OUR COUNTRY!#IdiotInChief #TraitorTrump — Terry Reimer (@tcrbooks) October 9, 2019

Wirch Wirch Hunt are you referring to? — Eric Bainbridge (@rickybainbridge) October 9, 2019

Remember when Jesse Watters made a sexual comment about how he loves the way Ivanka “speaks into a microphone?” — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) October 9, 2019

Someone give the record player a nudge, it's been stuck on the same track for 3 years. — Martin ⚫️ (@TheLegendOfMart) October 9, 2019

This wirch hunt should end? pic.twitter.com/NzESvLU9gY — Jamie Walton (@JamieWalton) October 9, 2019

Well Wirch Hunt is trending. This means soon we will be blessed with @Merrium_Webster shading our dishonorable stumble ignoramus. Forget apprentice, can we please put him on are you smarter than a fifth grader? pic.twitter.com/7R0cuza3Pr — Cortney (@Quornball) October 9, 2019

I support the Wirch Hunt. I hope the Wirch Hunt continues until Trump is removed from office. I am also one of the 58% of Americans who support the impeachment inquiry and one of the 49% who support the House voting to remove him from office. — LaurenBaratzLogsted (@LaurenBaratzL) October 9, 2019

Once again Trump has won endless battle with his phone's spellchecker. — Comfortably Glum (@YGalanter) October 9, 2019

If it was such a wirch hunt, why wouldn’t you just turn over the requested docs and let people testify? You know who doesn’t turn over docs and allow people to testify? GUILTY PEOPLE. That’s who. #wirchhhunt — Theresa M. Lewis (@theresamlewis) October 9, 2019

Some people are calling it the greatest wirch hunt of all time! No. Nobody’s calling it that. — dogbert (@wgloipp) October 9, 2019