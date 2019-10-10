Quantcast
Connect with us

Republican lawyer reported Giuliani henchmen’s suspicious donations to authorities last summer

Published

1 min ago

on

Republican lawyer Trevor Potter was one of the people behind the indictment against the two associates of Rudy Giuliani indicted and arrested overnight.

Potter, who appeared multiple times on “The Colbert Report” to talk about campaign finance law, was a lawyer for the campaigns of John McCain and George H.W.Bush.

According to a release, the Campaign Legal Center (CLC) was in part responsible for the arrests after flagging the concerning donations by Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Campaign Legal Center uncovered these secret donations and flagged them for the authorities last summer,” Potter said in a statement. “We are pleased that federal law enforcement has conducted an investigation into these campaign finance crimes and made these two arrests. The public is now learning just how dangerous dark money can be in U.S. elections, including the potential for illegal foreign funds, which DOJ says were used here. The fact that these two individuals were working with Giuliani and Ukrainian government officials to alter U.S. policy in that country will obviously be relevant to the impeachment investigation.”

The organization’s director Brendan Fischer explained that the two Giuliani business associates were part of the effort to find “dirt” on former Vice President Joe Biden and his family.

“Trump’s push for Ukraine to investigate Biden was helped by two Soviet-born business partners who bought access with big political contributions illegally laundered through a shell corporation,” said Fischer. “As the indictment states, these contributions were made for the purpose of gaining influence with politicians to advance their own personal financial interests and the political interests of Ukrainian government officials, including at least one Ukrainian government official with whom they were working.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Disgusted’ former Bush DOJ official torches fellow Republicans for standing by Trump’s ‘horrendous behavior’

Published

12 mins ago

on

October 10, 2019

By

Don Ayer, who served as deputy attorney general under President George H.W. Bush, absolutely tore into his fellow Republicans for continuing to stand by President Donald Trump and his lawless actions.

In an interview with the Washington Post, Ayer said he found it "inexplicable" that the GOP was continuing to back the president even as he has openly lobbied for foreign governments to investigate his political opponents.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump attorney John Dowd outlined how the two Giuliani henchmen were helping Trump find dirt on Biden

Published

37 mins ago

on

October 10, 2019

By

Former Donald Trump attorney John Dowd is currently representing Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, the two associates of Rudy Giuliani’s that were helping build a case against former Vice President Joe Biden. In a letter Dowd sent to House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence on Oct. 3, Dowd laid out all of the ways that the two men were working on behalf of President Donald Trump.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

REVEALED: Rudy Giuliani’s indicted Ukraine henchman gave thousands to Kevin McCarthy

Published

46 mins ago

on

October 10, 2019

By

Lev Parnas, the foreign-born businessman who was indicted this week on campaign-finance charges, donated thousands of dollars last year to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).

As flagged by New York Daily News reporter Michael McAuliff, Parnas in June 2018 contributed $2,700 to McCarthy's reelection campaign.

Other filings made with the Federal Elections Commission show that Parnas donated that exact same amount to Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX), who on Thursday was implicated in an indictment of Parnas and his business partner, Igor Fruman.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image