Quantcast
Connect with us

Republicans are terrified of going on TV to defend Trump: ‘Nobody wants to look like Kevin McCarthy on 60 Minutes’

Published

1 min ago

on

Republicans are increasingly alarmed at President Donald Trump’s response to the formal launch of an impeachment inquiry.

Few GOP lawmakers have publicly stated a willingness to investigate the president’s scheme to withhold congressionally approved aid to Ukraine as leverage to get campaign help from the foreign ally, but privately they’re starting to freak out, reported Politico.

ADVERTISEMENT

“GOP lawmakers and operatives are concerned at what appears to be a lack of urgency from the Trump administration in forming an organized, unified response engine to the Democratic impeachment threat,” according to a veteran Republican operative. “There is either a failure to fully appreciate the gravity of the situation; or an inability to protect the president like they did his Supreme Court nominees with a centralized war room that has credibility with stakeholders across the party.”

Republicans are afraid of looking foolish defending the president on TV, as House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) did Sunday when a CBS News host revealed the GOP lawmaker was unfamiliar with Trump’s troubling comments to the Ukrainian president.

“Nobody wants to look like McCarthy did on ‘60 Minutes’ and right now they’ll duck and cover until they’re on firmer footing,” the operative said. “The Trump administration has blazed their own communications path up to this point, but there is deep skepticism that the late-night Fox lineup will have any credibility with rank-and-file Republicans that are necessary to prosecute this argument against House Democrats.”

The GOP operative offered a suggestion for an overarching message from the White House, which has been scrambling for footing since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) formally launched the impeachment inquiry.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The case needs to be made that today’s Democratic Party and their allies in the media have planned this since Election Day 2016 and they would be moving to impeach any Republican president under any circumstances,” the operative told Politico. “A hesitation to confront this threat with full force is forever waving a white flag. Unlike the Mueller probe, this is a political battle — not a legal one. They need rapid response and credible, respected Republican voices, and they needed both yesterday.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Extremely dangerous’: Trump tweet calling impeachment inquiry a ‘coup’ heightens fear he’ll refuse to leave office

Published

12 mins ago

on

October 2, 2019

By

Days after amplifying a right-wing pastor's warning of a "Civil War-like fracture" if he is removed from office, President Donald Trump late Tuesday said the impeachment inquiry launched by House Democrats is a "coup," heightening fears that Trump could refuse to allow a peaceful transition of power if he is ousted by Congress or defeated in 2020.

"As I learn more and more each day," the president tweeted, "I am coming to the conclusion that what is taking place is not an impeachment, it is a COUP, intended to take away the Power of the People, their VOTE, their Freedoms, their Second Amendment, Religion, Military, Border Wall, and their God-given rights as a Citizen of The United States of America!"

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Father of the ‘white republic’: Donald Trump’s favorite president was also a racist

Published

20 mins ago

on

October 2, 2019

By

If there is one president that Donald Trump wants to associate with himself, it's Andrew Jackson.

The 45th president has repeatedly praised Jackson in his speeches and tweets, placed a portrait of the seventh president in the Oval Office, insisted (illogically) that the Tennessean could have prevented the Civil War and told an audience at Jackson's plantation, the Hermitage, that Jackson "confronted and defied an arrogant elite. Does that sound familiar to you? I wonder why they keep talking about Trump and Jackson, Jackson and Trump. Oh, I know the feeling, Andrew."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

What exactly did Rudy Guiliani do on his overseas excursions?

Published

43 mins ago

on

October 2, 2019

By

One thing never really fully explained amid all the dust kicked up by impeachment talk is the increasingly shadowy role being played by Rudy Giuliani.

Oh, we get the idea that he has made himself Donald Trump’s TV bulldog, snarling and scratching at anyone or anything looking like a PR nightmare for this narcissistic president. And that he is actually a lawyer with enough skill to have served as a U.S. attorney handling tough cases in the past.

But what exactly has he been doing presenting himself as representing the president and the State Department in Ukraine, lobbying and pressuring Ukrainian officials to look for political dirt on Joe Biden and his son, Hunter?

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image