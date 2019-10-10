REVEALED: Photo shows Rudy Giuliani’s indicted Ukraine henchmen dining with Don Jr

Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, the two Trump-backing foreign-born businessmen who have now been indicted on campaign-finance charges, were photographed earlier this year dining with Donald Trump Jr.

Trump biographer Tim O’Brien has flagged a photo of Parnas, Fruman, and Trump Jr. having breakfast together at the Beverly Hills Polo Lounge in Thousand Oaks, California. According to USA Today, the photo was originally posted on Parnas’ Instagram account.

Parnas and Fruman are key figures in the scandal surrounding President Donald Trump’s efforts to pressure the Ukrainian government to launch investigations against his political opponents. The two businessmen helped arrange meetings between Giuliani and Ukrainian prosecutor Yuri Lutsenko, who at one point claimed to have dirt on the Bidens.

Biden, with the support of multiple western governments, was part of an effort to get Ukraine to fire Lutsenko because he was not doing enough to investigate corruption in the country.