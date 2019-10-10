REVEALED: Rudy Giuliani’s indicted Ukraine henchman gave thousands to Kevin McCarthy

Lev Parnas, the foreign-born businessman who was indicted this week on campaign-finance charges, donated thousands of dollars last year to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).

As flagged by New York Daily News reporter Michael McAuliff, Parnas in June 2018 contributed $2,700 to McCarthy’s reelection campaign.

Other filings made with the Federal Elections Commission show that Parnas donated that exact same amount to Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX), who on Thursday was implicated in an indictment of Parnas and his business partner, Igor Fruman.

Mostly, however, Parnas in recent years has made donations to assorted state Republican parties throughout the country, as well as to the pro-Trump Great America super PAC.

Check out all of Parnas’s donations below.

