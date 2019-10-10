Quantcast
Connect with us

REVEALED: Rudy Giuliani’s indicted Ukraine henchman gave thousands to Kevin McCarthy

Published

32 mins ago

on

Lev Parnas, the foreign-born businessman who was indicted this week on campaign-finance charges, donated thousands of dollars last year to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).

As flagged by New York Daily News reporter Michael McAuliff, Parnas in June 2018 contributed $2,700 to McCarthy’s reelection campaign.

Other filings made with the Federal Elections Commission show that Parnas donated that exact same amount to Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX), who on Thursday was implicated in an indictment of Parnas and his business partner, Igor Fruman.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mostly, however, Parnas in recent years has made donations to assorted state Republican parties throughout the country, as well as to the pro-Trump Great America super PAC.

Check out all of Parnas’s donations below.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump attorney John Dowd outlined how the two Giuliani henchmen were helping Trump find dirt on Biden

Published

22 mins ago

on

October 10, 2019

By

Former Donald Trump attorney John Dowd is currently representing Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, the two associates of Rudy Giuliani’s that were helping build a case against former Vice President Joe Biden. In a letter Dowd sent to House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence on Oct. 3, Dowd laid out all of the ways that the two men were working on behalf of President Donald Trump.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

REVEALED: Rudy Giuliani’s indicted Ukraine henchman gave thousands to Kevin McCarthy

Published

31 mins ago

on

October 10, 2019

By

Lev Parnas, the foreign-born businessman who was indicted this week on campaign-finance charges, donated thousands of dollars last year to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).

As flagged by New York Daily News reporter Michael McAuliff, Parnas in June 2018 contributed $2,700 to McCarthy's reelection campaign.

Other filings made with the Federal Elections Commission show that Parnas donated that exact same amount to Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX), who on Thursday was implicated in an indictment of Parnas and his business partner, Igor Fruman.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Bill Barr has known about investigation into Rudy Giuliani’s Ukraine henchmen for months: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 10, 2019

By

NBC's Pete Williams is reporting that Attorney General Bill Barr has been aware for months of an investigation into Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, the two foreign-born businessmen who served as Rudy Giuliani's henchmen in his efforts to get the Ukrainian government to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.

Williams, via NBC's Tom Winter, reveals that Barr was made aware of an investigation into the two men ever since this past February when he was sworn in as attorney general. Barr's knowledge of the case is notable because President Donald Trump urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to get in contact with his attorney general during his now-infamous July 25th phone call.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image