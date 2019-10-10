GOP’s Pete Sessions implicated by indictment of Rudy Giuliani’s foreign henchmen

The two Soviet-born men who have been helping President Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani find dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden and his family were indicted and arrested early Thursday morning while at Dulles Airport just west of Washington, D.C.

According to the 22-page indictment, a member of Congress referred to only as “congressman-1” was being lobbied by Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman and given hefty donations from the men.

“Parnas met with Congressman-1 and sought Congressman-1’s assistance in causing the U.S. government to remove or recall the then-U.S. ambassadors to Ukraine,” the indictment reads.

And the identity of Congressman 1 is? What was the "campaign contribution commitment" made to that Congressman? Asking for an entire country. https://t.co/9yRA07h3l9 — emigre80 (@emigre80) October 10, 2019

In 2018, "Parnas met with Congressman-1 and sought Congressman-1's assistance in causing the U.S. government to remove or recall the then-U.S. ambassadors to Ukraine." pic.twitter.com/70yQT28Dvg — Matt Ford (@fordm) October 10, 2019

Congressman 1 could have been at least two possible members that were identified as receiving campaign contributions from Fruman: Pete Sessions or Joe Wilson.

According to NBC News reporter Tom Winter, they have confirmed that it is Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX) that is “Congressman 1.” It was also confirmed by the Wall Street Journal.

NBC News: The Congressman identified as "Congressman-1" in the Parnas and Fruman indictment is former U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions, multiple people familiar with the matter tell @valiquettejoe and myself. @GarrettHaake notes he is the former Republican congressman from Dallas. https://t.co/LUltCJfe3Y — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) October 10, 2019

According to reports that broke Wednesday evening, Sessions pushed for a change to the Ukranian ambassador. He along with Giuliani alleged that the recall of Marie Yovanovitch was politically motivated.

The Wall Street Journal reported last week that Giuliani alleged “she was undermining him abroad and obstructing efforts to persuade Kyiv to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, according to people familiar with the matter.”

Rudy's partners: arrested

Cohen: 3 yrs in prison

Manafort: 4 yrs in prison

Stone: in deep shit

Flynn: awaiting sentencing

Congressman-1: so fucked

Individual-1: facing impeachment Hillary: enjoying a nice walk in the woods, probably Me: laughing at all you "lock her up" morons — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) October 10, 2019

1. Campaign finance laws are not inconveniences. They are core guardrails that protect the integrity of our elections. 2. Lev Parnas should have had zero role in recalling a US Ambassador. 3. The corruption around @realDonaldTrump is unprecedented. 4. I'm not Congressman-1. https://t.co/gF1e6E0Inu — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) October 10, 2019

Sounds like "Congressman 1" is Pete Sessions according to this Denver Post article from late September: https://t.co/r2ou93xWAC https://t.co/bq2iQaHNo0 pic.twitter.com/jv4UQNXPsc — John Buysse (@JohnBuysse) October 10, 2019

Read the indictment here, and you can see the breaking news in the video below: