Quantcast
Connect with us

GOP’s Pete Sessions implicated by indictment of Rudy Giuliani’s foreign henchmen

Published

22 mins ago

on

The two Soviet-born men who have been helping President Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani find dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden and his family were indicted and arrested early Thursday morning while at Dulles Airport just west of Washington, D.C.

According to the 22-page indictment, a member of Congress referred to only as “congressman-1” was being lobbied by Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman and given hefty donations from the men.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Parnas met with Congressman-1 and sought Congressman-1’s assistance in causing the U.S. government to remove or recall the then-U.S. ambassadors to Ukraine,” the indictment reads.

ADVERTISEMENT

Congressman 1 could have been at least two possible members that were identified as receiving campaign contributions from Fruman: Pete Sessions or Joe Wilson.

According to NBC News reporter Tom Winter, they have confirmed that it is Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX) that is “Congressman 1.” It was also confirmed by the Wall Street Journal.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to reports that broke Wednesday evening, Sessions pushed for a change to the Ukranian ambassador. He along with Giuliani alleged that the recall of Marie Yovanovitch was politically motivated.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Wall Street Journal reported last week that Giuliani alleged “she was undermining him abroad and obstructing efforts to persuade Kyiv to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, according to people familiar with the matter.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Read the indictment here, and you can see the breaking news in the video below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Facebook

Trump adviser admits he sought — and received — Biden dirt from China

Published

6 mins ago

on

October 10, 2019

By

A Trump adviser admits he sought -- and received -- election help from China during a recent visit, but he won't say whether the president asked him to solicit the foreign assistance.

Michael Pillsbury, an outside adviser to President Donald Trump on China trade policy, told Fox Business Network’s Lou Dobbs that he asked the Chinese government to look into business dealings by Hunter Biden, the former vice president's son, reported the Financial Times.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Bill Barr has known about investigation into Rudy Giuliani’s Ukraine henchmen for months: report

Published

18 mins ago

on

October 10, 2019

By

NBC's Pete Williams is reporting that Attorney General Bill Barr has been aware for months of an investigation into Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, the two foreign-born businessmen who served as Rudy Giuliani's henchmen in his efforts to get the Ukrainian government to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.

Williams, via NBC's Tom Winter, reveals that Barr was made aware of an investigation into the two men ever since this past February when he was sworn in as attorney general. Barr's knowledge of the case is notable because President Donald Trump urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to get in contact with his attorney general during his now-infamous July 25th phone call.

Continue Reading
 

Facebook

GOP’s Pete Sessions implicated by indictment of Rudy Giuliani’s foreign henchmen

Published

22 mins ago

on

October 10, 2019

By

The two Soviet-born men who have been helping President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani find dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden and his family were indicted and arrested early this morning while at Dulles Airport just west of Washington, D.C.

According to the 22-page indictment, a member of Congress referred to only as “congressman-1” was being lobbied by Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman and given hefty donations from the men.

"Parnas met with Congressman-1 and sought Congressman-1's assistance in causing the U.S. government to remove or recall the then-U.S. ambassadors to Ukraine," the indictment reads.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image