Rick Wilson rips Trump for holding G7 meeting at his ‘South Florida House of Bed Bugs Hotel’

Republican strategist Rick Willson blasted President Donald Trump after the administration announced that the G7 meeting of world leaders would be held at his Trump National Doral Miami golf course.

Chief of staff and Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney announced the severely under-performing resort would receive the lucrative contract during a contentious White House briefing.

“The president plans to violate both the domestic and foreign emoluments ban at the same time,” MSNBC anchor Lawrence O’Donnell noted.

For analysis, O’Donnell interviewed Wilson, the author of the bestselling 2018 book Everything Trump Touches Dies: A Republican Strategist Gets Real About the Worst President Ever.

“And Rick Wilson, when Mick Mulvaney announced it today, he threw in, while he was at it, don’t even think about getting any documents that would show how this decision was made,” O’Donnell noted.

“Yeah, right, Wilson replied.

“That was like the icing on the cake of Mick Mulvaney’s super horrible bad day that he threw out there, basically casually saying, by the way, the president is not going to let you know how he personally decided to benefit himself with a several million dollar contract for his South Florida House of Bed Bugs hotel,” Wilson explained.

Reminder: between 2013 and 2018 Florida authorities reported 524 health-code violations at DORAL https://t.co/OSRGxjgQVd — Sam Stein (@samstein) October 17, 2019

