Quantcast
Connect with us

Rudy Giuliani a ‘person of interest’ after henchmen busted in Ukraine scheme: ‘Probably under surveillance’

Published

1 min ago

on

Rudy Giuliani’s ties to two foreign associates are under scrutiny by federal investigators after the pair was arrested shortly before fleeing the country ahead of their congressional testimony.

Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman were among four men charged this week with funneling hundreds of thousands of dollars in foreign money into efforts to back President Donald Trump and other political candidates, and investigators are examining their close ties to Giuliani, reported Bloomberg.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former New York City mayor worked closely with Parnas and Fruman since becoming Trump’s personal lawyer last year, and the pair are represented by John Dowd, the president’s former lawyer.

A law enforcement official told Bloomberg that Giuliani’s work for the pair was under investigation in an expanding criminal probe run by the U.S. Attorney’s office he once ran in the Southern District of New York.

Giuliani has admitted that he pressed the Ukrainian government to investigate Joe Biden and his son, and the indictment alleges Parnas pressured a congressman — identified as Texas Republican Pete Sessions — to force out former U.S. ambassador Marie Yovanovitch in the midst of those efforts.

Trump’s phone call with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, asking for campaign dirt on Biden and linking an investigation to congressionally approved foreign aid, has launched an impeachment inquiry by House Democrats.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The fact that they’re involved in illegal contributions and connected to things in Ukraine that Giuliani was involved in, that alone makes Giuliani a person of interest,” said Samuel Buell, a former federal prosecutor who now teaches at Duke University School of Law.

Parnas and Fruman had been expected to be questioned Thursday by House investigators, and Yovanovitch is scheduled to testify Friday on Capitol Hill.

The pair were arrested Wednesday evening at Dulles International Airport after buying one-way tickets to Frankfurt, Germany, hours after having lunch with Giuliani at the Trump hotel in Washington.

ADVERTISEMENT

“How did the feds know, in real time, they were buying plane tickets?” said John Moscow, a former prosecutor in the Manhattan District Attorney’s office. “They were probably under surveillance.”

After the arrest, House Democrats subpoenaed the men’s communications with Giuliani, who was planning to fly Thursday night to Vienna, where his now-indicted clients were traveling after getting a connecting flight from Frankfurt.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump promised to bring offshore profits back home — now he’s doing the opposite

Published

11 mins ago

on

October 11, 2019

By

The Trump administration is considering a rule change that would make it easier for American companies to stash money offshore to avoid U.S. taxes, despite the president’s repeated campaign promises to bring offshore cash back home.

This article first appeared in Salon.

The Treasury Department is looking to weaken or eliminate Obama-era regulations aimed at preventing companies from moving their income to their overseas branches to lower their U.S. tax bill, Bloomberg reports. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, a former Goldman Sachs executive, instead wants to replace the existing rules with “something more business friendly.”

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Thanks to Trump, STD rates hit a record high

Published

29 mins ago

on

October 11, 2019

By

On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released an annual report revealing that the number of combined reported cases of syphilis, gonorrhea and chlamydia reached a record high last year. Titled "Sexually Transmitted Disease Surveillance Report", the report noted that in 2018, there were more than 2.4 million syphilis, gonorrhea and chlamydia infections combined — an increase of more than 100,000 from the previous year.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Ignorant and foulmouthed’: Conservative legal legend unloads on Trump in fiery diatribe

Published

40 mins ago

on

October 11, 2019

By

Prominent jurist and “conservative legal legend” Charles Fried shared his scathing opinion of President Donald Trump Thursday evening on MSNBC host Chris Hayes’ show “All In.”

Hayes had brought him on to discuss the White House’s absurd legal strategy for fighting impeachment, which has been pilloried by legal experts across the board. But near the end of the segment, Hayes’ asked for a broader view of Trump from the conservative legal community.

“What are the conversations you have with people you would consider, you know, for lack of a better word, cheekily, ‘fellow travelers,’ about what is happening with this president and the rule of law?”

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image