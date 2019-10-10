Quantcast
Connect with us

Rudy Giuliani had lunch with his Ukraine henchmen at Trump hotel yesterday — just hours before their arrest: report

Published

1 min ago

on

A new report from the Wall Street Journal claims that Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani had lunch with his two now-indicted henchmen at President Donald Trump’s hotel in Washington, D.C. just hours before they were arrested trying to flee the country.

A source who was staying at the Trump International Hotel in Washington tells the Journal that he saw Giuliani having lunch with Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman on Wednesday afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hours later, Parnas and Fruman traveled to Dulles International Airport, where they were arrested after buying one-way tickets on an international flight and were subsequently charged with campaign-finance violations.

Prosecutors at the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York on Thursday revealed that Parnas and Fruman allegedly funneled foreign cash into American political campaigns, both to assist in their own recreational marijuana business and to lobby for the dismissal of former Ukraine ambassador Marie Yovanovitch.

Parnas and Fruman have emerged as key figures in the scandal surrounding President Donald Trump’s efforts to pressure the Ukrainian government to launch investigations against his political opponents. In addition to their alleged illegal campaign activities, the two foreign-born businessmen helped arrange meetings between Giuliani and Ukrainian prosecutor Yuri Lutsenko, who at one point claimed to have dirt on the Bidens.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Rudy Giuliani’s indicted Ukraine henchmen funneled money from a Russian businessman: Feds

Published

18 mins ago

on

October 10, 2019

By

Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, the two henchmen who helped Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani arrange meetings with Ukrainian officials, have been accused of taking money from an unidentified Russian businessman and illegally funneling it to Republican candidates.

In the indictment released by the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York, Parnas and Fruman are alleged to have "conspired to make political donations" to political candidates using money provided by a person identified only as "Foreign National-1."

According to the indictment, this individual "is a foreign national Russian citizen and businessman who, at all relevant times, was not a citizen or lawful permanent resident of the United States."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Deliberate law breaking’: Watch prosecutors explain the charges against Giuliani henchmen

Published

22 mins ago

on

October 10, 2019

By

On Thursday, federal prosecutors indicted two men—Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman—for breaking campaign finance law.

Parnas and Fruman, close associates of Rudy Giuliani, have acted as emissaries in Ukraine for the president's lawyer in his efforts to dig up dirt on the Bidens.

Thursday afternoon federal agents held a press conference to explain the severity of the charges against the men. They said the two engaged in "deliberate lawbreaking." They're accused of channeling money from Russians to GOP candidates—and of using their influence to try and get the Ukraine ambassador fired.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Ex-Wisconsin Republican Party leader linked to Giuliani associates indicted and arrested

Published

27 mins ago

on

October 10, 2019

By

Michael Duffey, a politically appointed Office of Management and Budget official and former director of the Wisconsin Republican Party, is tangled in the new probe against President Donald Trump's Ukraine scandal.

As the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel noted, the Wall Street Journal found that Duffy was given authority by the White House to hold up the Ukraine aid that President Donald Trump was allegedly holding until Ukraine agreed to help find dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image