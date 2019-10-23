Rudy Giuliani is looking for a lawyer — after saying he didn’t need one: report

On Wednesday, CNN reported that President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani is looking for a defense attorney to represent him.

This report comes after Giuliani said last week that he would not seek legal representation unless he believed he needed it.

Giuliani is currently under criminal investigation for the scheme he apparently helped facilitate in the Ukraine, where Trump withheld military aid in the fight against Russia while demanding their leaders investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and the Democratic National Committee.

Two of his associates, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, have already been charged with conspiracy to violate campaign finance laws.