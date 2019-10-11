Quantcast
Connect with us

Rudy Giuliani is officially under criminal investigation: report

Published

31 mins ago

on

It was revealed Thursday that the FBI and federal prosecutors were looking into whether Rudy Giuliani’s finances were tied to the two Soviet-born business associates that were indicted.

By Friday, it became official that Giuliani was part of a criminal investigation, ABC reports.

Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman had lunch with Giuliani at the Trump hotel in Washington, D.C. before they fled to Dulles airport with one-way tickets out of the country. Giuliani was also slated to follow with his own international flights, but the federal investigators stopped them all.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Parnas and Fruman, two Soviet-born, Florida-based businessmen, assisted Giuliani in his effort to dig up dirt on Joe Biden and his family. The association among the three men goes back several years. Giuliani has represented Parnas and Fruman in the past,” ABC reported.

Attorney John Dowd has called the story “horsesh*t.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The story is still developing…


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Rudy Giuliani is officially under criminal investigation: report

Published

29 mins ago

on

October 11, 2019

By

It was revealed Thursday that the FBI and federal prosecutors were looking into whether Rudy Giuliani's finances were tied to the two Soviet-born business associates that were indicted.

By Friday, it became official that Giuliani was part of a criminal investigation, ABC reports.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Ukrainian henchmen’s financial ambitions may have been ‘stymied’ by US anti-corruption policy: Ousted ambassador

Published

46 mins ago

on

October 11, 2019

By

Marie L. Yovanovitch, the former American ambassador to Ukraine who was ousted from her position earlier this year, told members of Congress on Friday that she believed there could have been a connection between her firing and the the personal financial interests of associates of Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani.

During her testimony, Yovanovitch described how pressure from both Giuliani and President Donald Trump led to her premature departure from her role as ambassador to Ukraine, and she said she suspected there were nefarious reasons for her removal.

"I do not know Mr. Giuliani’s motives for attacking me," she said, per Washington Post reporter Rachael Bade. "But individuals who have been named in the press as contacts of Mr. Giuliani may well have believed that their personal financial ambitions were stymied by our anti-corruption policy in Ukraine."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump pushed for Ukraine ambassador’s removal for months — but department said she’d ‘done nothing wrong’: testimony

Published

54 mins ago

on

October 11, 2019

By

The testimony before Congress from former Ambassador Marie L. Yovanovitch revealed Friday that she was removed despite her superiors confessing she'd "done nothing wrong."

The New York Times reported part of her testimony to Congress Friday explained that she said she was “incredulous” that she was being removed “based, as far as I can tell, on unfounded and false claims by people with clearly questionable motives.”

She had given information about her experience at the risk of losing her job, she said. She went on to say that Trump undermining the loyal State Department diplomats will further embolden “bad actors” who will “see how easy it is to use fiction and innuendo to manipulate our system” and serve the interests of adversaries, including countries like Russia.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image