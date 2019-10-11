Rudy Giuliani is officially under criminal investigation: report

It was revealed Thursday that the FBI and federal prosecutors were looking into whether Rudy Giuliani’s finances were tied to the two Soviet-born business associates that were indicted.

By Friday, it became official that Giuliani was part of a criminal investigation, ABC reports.

Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman had lunch with Giuliani at the Trump hotel in Washington, D.C. before they fled to Dulles airport with one-way tickets out of the country. Giuliani was also slated to follow with his own international flights, but the federal investigators stopped them all.

“Parnas and Fruman, two Soviet-born, Florida-based businessmen, assisted Giuliani in his effort to dig up dirt on Joe Biden and his family. The association among the three men goes back several years. Giuliani has represented Parnas and Fruman in the past,” ABC reported.

Attorney John Dowd has called the story “horsesh*t.”

"I don't believe it. It's horseshit," John Dowd, the ex-Trump attorney representing Giuliani's arrested associates in this case, just told me over the phone when asked about this. https://t.co/kUEo9cmrCh — Chris Sommerfeldt (@C_Sommerfeldt) October 11, 2019

The story is still developing…