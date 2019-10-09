Quantcast
Connect with us

Rudy Giuliani launches fresh attack on ‘poor little sissy’ whistleblower: ‘I hope he’s in a mental hospital’

Published

54 mins ago

on

On Wednesday, CBS News released a synopsis of the intelligence community whistleblower complaint about President Donald Trump’s attempt to pressure the government of Ukraine to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden. The whistleblower reportedly described the call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky as “crazy,” “frightening” and “completely lacking in substance related to national security.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Asked for comment, President Donald Trump’s former lawyer Rudy Giuliani launched a fresh wave of attacks on the whistleblower, saying the person is a “poor little sissy,” and adding “I hope he’s in a mental hospital”:

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump instructed staff to let off an Iranian gold trader linked to Rudy Giuliani: report

Published

1 min ago

on

October 9, 2019

By

On Wednesday, Bloomberg News reported that in 2017, President Donald Trump asked then-Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to pressure his own Justice Department to drop a criminal investigation into Reza Zarrab, an Iranian-Turkish gold trader who was a client of Rudy Giuliani.

Tillerson reportedly refused, telling the president it would be unethical to interfere in the investigation — and those in the Oval Office when Trump made the request were reportedly left in shock.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

#TrumpGenocide trends on Twitter after Trump green-lights ethnic cleansing of the Kurds

Published

21 mins ago

on

October 9, 2019

By

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that he wanted the expected ethnic cleansing of Kurds by Turkey to be done in a "humane way."

And he was mocked on Twitter and on MSNBC after arguing that Kurds aren't that strong of allies because they did not storm the beaches of Normandy during World War II.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Special forces soldier tells Fox News reporter he’s ‘ashamed’ to carry out Trump’s order on the Kurds

Published

31 mins ago

on

October 9, 2019

By

A special forces soldier spoke to Fox News national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin and confessed they were "ashamed."

"I just spoke to a distraught US Special Forces soldier who is among the 1000 or so US troops in Syria tonight who is serving alongside the SDF Kurdish forces," Griffin tweeted Wednesday evening.

She also said that it was one of the hardest phone calls she's ever taken.

"I am ashamed for the first time in my career," the soldier told her. "Turkey is not doing what it agreed to. It's horrible."

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image