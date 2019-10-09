Rudy Giuliani launches fresh attack on ‘poor little sissy’ whistleblower: ‘I hope he’s in a mental hospital’
On Wednesday, CBS News released a synopsis of the intelligence community whistleblower complaint about President Donald Trump’s attempt to pressure the government of Ukraine to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden. The whistleblower reportedly described the call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky as “crazy,” “frightening” and “completely lacking in substance related to national security.”
Asked for comment, President Donald Trump’s former lawyer Rudy Giuliani launched a fresh wave of attacks on the whistleblower, saying the person is a “poor little sissy,” and adding “I hope he’s in a mental hospital”:
.@RudyGiuliani tells me WB memo discredits the official who was the source: “This ‘poor little sissy’ was all worried, this guy was ‘visibly shaken’. I think a 5YO child wouldn’t be visibly shaken by it.Nobody was threatening anyone.” He added, “I hope he’s in a mental hospital.” https://t.co/aDkD5BndmN
— Weijia Jiang (@weijia) October 9, 2019