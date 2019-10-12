Rudy Giuliani may have to throw Trump ‘under the bus’ during SDNY investigation: Two ex-DOJ officials

Donald Trump defense lawyer Rudy Giuliani is being investigated by federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York, according to a bombshell report by The New York Times.
On MSNBC’s “The 11th Hour” on Friday, two former Department of Justice officials suggested that Giuliani may flip on Trump and cooperate with the prosecutors in the office he once led.
“One really interesting thing is there have been people talking about President Trump throwing Rudy Giuliani under the bus. We could see at some point Rudy Giuliani throwing President Trump under the bus,” former U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade said.
“He said today he was acting with authority of the president of the United States. He is going to have an opportunity if he is charged to flip and tell what he knows. If it’s the president of the United States putting him up to these things, that could be a serious matter,” she explained.
Former FBI Assistant Director for Counterintelligence Frank Figliuzzi said Giuliani had already thrown Trump under the bus in an attempt to defend himself against violating the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA).
“And as is usually the case when Rudy opens his mouth, he may have defended himself on a FARA charge but certainly threw Trump under the bus saying, ‘I was working at the direction of the president of the United States.’ That’s a problem,” Figliuzzi explained.
Watch:
