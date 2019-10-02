Rudy Giuliani won’t say whether he has a written agreement with Trump to be his lawyer

Perhaps one of the biggest problems facing Rudy Giuliani is that he has claimed attorney/client privilege with President Donald Trump, but it was months after Giuliani announced he was leaving Trump’s legal team. Giuliani also revealed that he isn’t being paid by Trump because he wants to make less money so he won’t have to pay as much alimony to his ex-wife.

Resigning from Trump’s legal team publicly and not taking money from Trump for legal services means that Giuliani doesn’t enjoy any attorney/client privilege with Trump, unless he can prove there was a contract with Trump for services. According to BuzzFeed, Giuliani is refusing to answer the question.

“If I did, I wouldn’t show it to you, and what right do you have to ask me that?” Giuliani told BuzzFeed News. “I’m a private lawyer. I could have a handshake with him. I don’t have to tell you what the basis of my attorney-client relationship is.”

Giuliani has traveled the world searching for dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden and worked with international leaders to see if they’d be willing to make any allegations against the Biden family. They said, “no.”

When BuzzFeed asked Giuliani for any details on his work with Trump, he grew “agitated.”

“It’s been announced, it was announced when it happened, it’s public, everybody knows it. What kind of nitpicking is that?” Giuliani asked. “You have no right to see it. You have no right to ask about it.”

As a fact-check, BuzzFeed didn’t ask to see it, rather they asked if one existed and Giuliani flew off the handle.

They did report that lawyers licensed in New York are required to provide a “letter of engagement” to a client about their legal services and the fees they’ll charge. Giuliani refused to answer whether an agreement even exists.