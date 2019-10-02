Rudy Giuliani’s business dealings in Ukraine now under investigation by Congress

House investigators are seeking records detailing Rudy Giuliani’s business dealings in Ukraine dating back at least a decade.

President Donald Trump’s personal attorney says he has been working for free seeking information from Ukrainian government officials to benefit his client, but House Democrats are expanding their investigation of those efforts to examine Giuliani’s personal dealings there, reported the Washington Post.

Congressional investigators want records detailing Giuliani’s work for wealthy developer Pavel Fuks, who paid for consulting work the former New York City mayor did in 2017 for the city of Kharkiv.

That same year, according to court documents, Fuks said he was banned from the U.S. for five years, but the documents don’t say why.

House committees are also seeking documents and depositions from two current Giuliani clients, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, two Soviet emigres now based in Florida who have been trying to get in on a Ukrainian liquified natural gas venture.

The pair became involved in politics after Parnas donated $50,000 to Trump’s 2016 campaign and a pro-Trump super PAC reported a $325,000 donation last year from a company the two men had incorporated.

House investigators have asked for all documents related to the donations.

Parnas confirmed Giuliani was an attorney for him and Fruman, who declined comment, but Parnas did not say whether Giuliani was being paid and would not described what work he was doing for them.

Giuliani, whose private security and consulting firm does not disclose its clients, has never registered as a foreign lobbyist, saying his work does not require such filings.

The president’s personal attorney defended his foreign work, saying the identities and interests of his clients are “irrelevant” to his unpaid work for Trump.

“My other clients are paying me for the work I do for them,” Giuliani said. “Nobody is paying me for a single thing I’m doing for Donald J. Trump.”

National security experts say Giuliani’s dual role presents some clear conflicts.

“It is problematic that the same person is one day portrayed as a private individual and the next day as someone working on behalf of the U.S. government and the next day working on behalf of Donald Trump personally,” said Michael McFaul, who served as ambassador to Russia during the Obama administration.