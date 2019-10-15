Quantcast
Rudy Giuliani’s own attorney is leaving just two weeks after being hired

17 mins ago

With just two weeks on the job, an attorney for Rudy Giuliani is reportedly already parting ways with his client.

Earlier this month, Giuliani tapped former Watergate prosecutor Jon Sale to head up his legal team.

“He 100 percent did not do anything illegal,” Sale insisted at the time.

CNN reporter Erica Orden revealed on Monday that Sale would no longer be working for Giuliani. No additional details were immediately available.

Sale’s departure was announced soon after Giuliani said on Tuesday that he would not comply with subpoenas from House Democrats.

Earlier this week, Giuliani’s business partner resigned from their security company.

This pro-Trump pastor is now praying for impeachment after watching Republicans ‘sell their souls to the devil’

36 mins ago

October 15, 2019

A conservative Florida pastor says he has prayed for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

The outspoken and frequently controversial Rev. O’Neal Dozier voted for Trump in 2016 and thanked God for his victory during a GOP event shortly after the election, but he has turned on the president and the Republican Party, reported the Orlando Sun-Sentinel.

“The Republicans are selling their souls to the devil and disgracing themselves to maintain their seats in Congress,” Dozier wrote in the South Florida Times. "Many of these Republicans are confessed Christians, who are violating the tenets of their religion in the support of President Trump."

OANN anchor goes down in flames for reporting Christopher Columbus saved natives with Christianity

47 mins ago

October 15, 2019

One America News Network anchor Liz Wheeler took on history this week when she suggested that Christopher Columbus actually ended atrocities against Native Americans by bringing Christianity to America.

In a series of eye-popping tweets on Monday, Wheeler decided to celebrate Columbus Day by whitewashing the explorer's legacy.

"Christopher Columbus didn't commit genocide," she wrote. "Within 200 years of Columbus's arrival, 95% of the 20M Native Americans died... from disease. Smallpox, flu, tuberculosis, malaria, plague, measles, cholera."

"Tragic, definitely. But mass murder by Columbus? Not even close," Wheeler added.

