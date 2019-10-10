Rudy Giuliani’s two henchmen were trying to flee the country when arrested

The two foreign-born men who have been helping President Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani find dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden and his family were indicted and arrested early this morning while at Dulles Airport just west of Washington, D.C.

According to MSNBC, the men, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, were on an outbound international flight attempting to flee the country.

“These charges filed by the United States attorney office for the Southern District of New York, the federal prosecutors here in Manhattan,” reported NBC News correspondent Tom Winter. “They’re going to appear in Virginia first because they were arrested at Dulles Airport last night. Literally, as you were just speaking, more information from my colleague Joe Valiquette, the two were arrested on an outbound flight, so they were on their way out of the country when they were arrested according to Joe. One of the other individuals taken into custody in San Francisco, and it’s not clear yet, whether or not he has been taken into custody. So we’re still working on that. Both of these two businessmen were on their way out of the United States last night.”

