Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Rudy is admitting to manufacturing White House’ documents: columnist explains Giuliani may be admitting to another crime

Published

2 mins ago

on

Rudy Giuliani may have admitted to yet another crime. According to Washington Post columnist Josh Rogin, the packet of documents the former New York City mayor crafted and handed over to the State Department falsified that they were official White House documents.

“Rudy admits to CNN he passed the packet of Ukraine conspiracy theories and attacks on a U.S. ambassador to Pompeo,” Rogin tweeted Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They (the State Department) told me they would investigate it,” Giuliani confessed.

“By the way, Rudy is admitting to manufacturing White House logos and sticking them on non-White House documents and pushing the real government to act on them,” Rogin explained.

Former director of ethics, Walter Shaub asked if Rogin was “inferring” from Giuliani that he was the one responsible for the packet or if he was saying he sat down and drew “White House” in the upper corner.

Rogin clarified that Giuliani confessed to giving the packet of documents to Secretary Mike Pompeo.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t know who exactly worked the photoshop, but the president’s lawyer gave it the Secretary of State and this was not an official WH document,” Rogin said.

States have their own document forgery laws, but here are the federal laws that outline document fraud.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Rudy is admitting to manufacturing White House’ documents: columnist explains Giuliani may be admitting to another crime

Published

2 mins ago

on

October 2, 2019

By

Rudy Giuliani may have admitted to yet another crime. According to Washington Post columnist Josh Rogin, the packet of documents the former New York City mayor crafted and handed over to the State Department falsified that they were official White House documents.

"Rudy admits to CNN he passed the packet of Ukraine conspiracy theories and attacks on a U.S. ambassador to Pompeo," Rogin tweeted Wednesday.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Watch Rachel Maddow’s bombshell report on why Mike Pence is in even more jeopardy than Trump

Published

11 mins ago

on

October 2, 2019

By

The host of "The Rachel Maddow Show" on Tuesday provided an in-depth analysis of why Vice President Mike Pence may have even more exposure in than impeachment inquiry than President Donald Trump.

The host recounted Trump's admission that he sought foreign election assistance from Ukraine in an attempt to take down presidential candidate Joe Biden.

"When Trump finally got on the call with the president of Ukraine in late July, we now know -- from the White House notes of that call that they released -- that President Trump heard the specific request from President Zelenskiy for military assistance for his country. Trump responded immediately by saying 'I would like you to do us a favor though.' He then immediately asked the president of Ukraine to, among other things, take law enforcement action involving his potential 2020 political rival Joe Biden," Maddow reported.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Only ten Democrats are still holding out against the impeachment inquiry — here’s why

Published

16 mins ago

on

October 2, 2019

By

On Wednesday evening, Rep. Max Rose (D-NY) came out in favor of the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump. "I will not shirk my duty and I will not violate my oath," said Rose, a decorated war veteran who represents Staten Island. "I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States of America, which is why I intend to support this impeachment inquiry and follow the facts wherever they lead us."

This is a significant development, as Rose — who represents a district that voted for Trump by 10 points — was one of the fiercest holdouts against the impeachment inquiry for weeks. Last month, he wrote an article passionately explaining why he wasn't behind the effort. But the developing facts in the Ukraine whistleblower scandal have finally convinced him to get on board.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image