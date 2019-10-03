Trump really doesn’t need a coordinated anti-impeachment strategy: Fox News is on the case

If Politico’s gossip pages are to be believed, Republican politicians are miffed with Donald Trump right now. Not because of all the crimes he has apparently committed — they’ve always been fine with that, since Trump was on that tip long before he ran for president — but because they feel the cover-up is lacking the finesse one finds in your finer criminal conspiracies.

“GOP lawmakers and operatives are concerned at what appears to be a lack of urgency from the Trump administration in forming an organized, unified response engine to the Democratic impeachment threat,” Tuesday morning’s Politico Playbook informs us.

Instead, Republicans are quietly complaining about the lack of “a centralized war room” to coordinate their talking points, and instead leaving GOP members of Congress flailing to come up with their own defenses of Trump, or, if one wants to dispense with the euphemisms, to make up their own lies.

“Nobody wants to look like [Kevin] McCarthy did on ‘60 Minutes’,” Politico reports, referencing the humiliating performance by the House minority leader, whose efforts to lie were so ham-fisted that he was, at one point, caught trying to deny direct quotes from Trump’s call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

It’s true, of course, that Trump’s handling of this impeachment inquiry looks like amateur hour. The entire White House strategy, gently described in the Washington Post as an “ad hoc counter-impeachment effort,” seems to be centered around the president unleashing unhinged rants on Twitter while his lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, downs a couple shots and goes on TV for some more unhinged ranting.

