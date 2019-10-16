‘Smart rats jump a sinking orange ship’: Columnist predicts more Republicans will flee Trump

New York Times contributing columnist Wajahat Ali predicted that more Republicans would likely flee President Donald Trump in the coming weeks.

Already, Trump’s own officials, appointees, and staff are lining up to testify to the House committees, despite Trump saying they will not cooperate with any investigations.

“I believe smart rats jump a sinking orange ship, and if you don’t believe me, you haven’t paid attention to the last week,” Ali told CNN’s Don Lemon. In the past week, several of Trump’s appointees have lined up to give a deposition or testify. Even outgoing Energy Secretary Rick Perry revealed in a Wall Street Journal interview, that Rudy Giuliani was to be the point person on all things related to Ukraine.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Look, there are people still public servants who are defying the Trump administration obstruction and actually voluntarily coming to give testimony, right? You had Ambassador Mckinley and Fiona Hill, and you have Ambassador [Marie] Yovanovich, who came out and talked. You have [EU Ambassador Gordon] Sondland coming out tomorrow to hopefully save himself, but I think that will be — good luck, Sondland because that man seems like he’s in deep trouble and thoroughly incompetent.”

He noted that Wednesday’s vote to disavow the president’s Syria decision was 354-60.

“Are you kidding me? That is a stunning rebuke of Donald Trump,” Ali noted. “Even Lindsey Graham, who functions like Donald Trump’s boot hill for the past year has been very vocal, very publicly, called into the Fox & Friends and talked about what a decision it was to withdraw the troops that led to the massacre of Kurds and, by the way, gave a second lease of life to ISIS and it’s only helped our enemies. It’s helped Syria, Iran, ISIS, and wait for it, Russia.”

He went on to note that “Russia” was the buzzword that Pelosi allegedly said in the meeting Wednesday that set Trump off on a rage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the discussion below: