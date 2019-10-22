State Dept makes last-minute attempt to block Ukraine ambassador Taylor from testifying

The State Department tried to block former Ukraine ambassador Bill Taylor from testifying, but the House Intelligence Committee issued a subpoena to compel his testimony.

Taylor was expected to testify Tuesday morning before Congress as part of the House impeachment inquiry, but the State Department attempted to direct him at the last minute not to appear or to limit his testimony.

Instead, the House Intelligence Committee subpoenaed Taylor, who came out of retirement in June to serve as the top diplomat in Ukraine.

Per Official: "In light of an attempt by [State] to direct Amb William Taylor not to appear for his scheduled deposition, and efforts by [State] to also limit any testimony that does occur, the House Intelligence Committee issued a subpoena to compel his testimony this morning" — Sam Stein (@samstein) October 22, 2019

Boom. An official working on the impeachment inquiry emails that the State Dept tried to block/limit Bill Taylor's testimony. But House Intel Committee issued a subpoena and Taylor is now testifying. https://t.co/TXZRLjs2yt — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) October 22, 2019