State Dept makes last-minute attempt to block Ukraine ambassador Taylor from testifying

Published

1 min ago

on

The State Department tried to block former Ukraine ambassador Bill Taylor from testifying, but the House Intelligence Committee issued a subpoena to compel his testimony.

Taylor was expected to testify Tuesday morning before Congress as part of the House impeachment inquiry, but the State Department attempted to direct him at the last minute not to appear or to limit his testimony.

Instead, the House Intelligence Committee subpoenaed Taylor, who came out of retirement in June to serve as the top diplomat in Ukraine.

200 women say ‘creepy’ Trump molested them

Published

14 mins ago

on

October 22, 2019

By

Most women know what it’s like to be approached by a guy like Donald Trump. He’s that guy you spot coming at you from across the party with hands extended and eyes emblazoned by a voracious glare. Certainly his mouth is open a bit, and there’s a drop of predator drool at one edge. To him you are not a woman, but an assemblage of body parts -- mouth, ass, breasts.

At the moment of his approach, he thinks he’s cute. He thinks he’s charming, and that his hands are above average size.  You’re just another thing he wants to get his little mitts around on his way to his Nobel Peace Prize.

DC Circuit Court schedules Dec. 9 hearing for arguments in ‘phony’ Emoluments Clause case

Published

20 mins ago

on

October 22, 2019

By

The D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear arguments in the Emoluments Clause case against President Donald Trump that is being backed by Democratic lawmakers.

According to Politico's Josh Gorestein, the hearing will take place Dec. 9 before a three-judge panel.

BREAKING: Courts to dive into 'phony' emoluments clause(s). DC Circuit 3-judge panel will hold Dec. 9 arguments in Dem lawmakers' emoluments suit v. Trump. Three days later, 4th Circuit holds en banc on DC/MD suit

White Christians are an endangered species — and that’s part of what drives their support of Trump

Published

22 mins ago

on

October 22, 2019

By

Much attention has been given to how the widening partisan polarization in America has cut along racial lines, with white voters growing more sharply conservative as they decline as a share of the electorate.

But the divide is not only visible in racial data. According to a study from the Public Religion Research Institute first reported by CNN, a similar polarization also is occurring along religious lines.

"Voters in each party now hold antithetical views not only on issues that dominate the immediate political debate — such as health care and impeachment — but also on deeper changes in the nation’s demography, culture, race relations and gender roles, according to detailed results the institute provided to CNN," said the report. Moreover, "While whites who identify as Christians still represent about two-thirds of all Republicans, they now compose only one-fourth of Democrats, according to results provided by the Pew Research Center from a new study it released last week."

