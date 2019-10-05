Quantcast
Connect with us

The Ukraine scandal couldn’t have happened without Pompeo knowing: Ex-State Department official

Published

1 min ago

on

In light of a series of damning text messages revealing the scope of the effort by the Trump administration to pressure Ukraine to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden, former State Department official Phillipe Reines told MSNBC’s David Gura that there’s no way any of this went on without Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s knowledge.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I worked there for four years,” said Reines. “I worked with hundreds, if not more than a thousand foreign service officers like Bill Taylor, I worked with the secretary. This doesn’t go on without a few things. First, without the secretary knowing. No one’s calling Rudy Giuliani on their own, because they feel like involving him in Ukrainian policy. People are not writing text messages where they’re saying, hey, I don’t think this is a good idea. They know, they’re memorializing it, they were what we call papering it. This is not how things are done. And we say that about everything, but this is so beyond the pale, it’s why they are getting caught every step of the way.”

“And by the way, there is so much more than this,” added Reines. “I mean, this is going to document itself up the ladder to Pompeo. There is absolutely no doubt in my mind. As someone who had tens of thousands of their email out in the public domain and having to explain what it means if I’m telling Hillary Clinton that “Homeland” is on Showtime at 10:00. I mean, it is crazy to look at these texts and have to interpret them. There’s nothing to interpret!”

Watch below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

White House aides bust Trump for ‘fawning’ call to Putin where he babbled on and on: report

Published

33 mins ago

on

October 5, 2019

By

A damning new exposé in the Washington Post reveals that White House aides were horrified by many of President Donald Trump's diplomatic calls to foreign leaders — with one official saying that Trump's phone calls were "embarrassing," "huge mistakes," and destroyed "months and months of work" by career diplomats.

In particular, aides cited the president's first ever call to Russian President Vladimir Putin as president — which, according to Post reporters Carol Leonig, Shane Harris, and Josh Dawsey, was a disaster.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Expect ‘more and more resignations’ as Trump’s Ukraine scandal engulfs State Department: Ex-ambassador

Published

41 mins ago

on

October 5, 2019

By

Appearing on MSNBC on Saturday morning, a former career diplomat who served as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations said people can expect a flood of resignations within the State Department that has become engulfed in Donald Trump's Ukraine scandal.

Speaking with host Jo Ling Kent just moments after the network broadcast remarks from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaking overseas about the Ukraine investigation, Ambassador Nancy Soderberg said she personally saw evidence of a quid quo pro between the president and Ukraine officials, and that the scandal is not going to go away.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Down the rabbit hole with all of Trump’s men: Barr and Pompeo go hunting to prop up the president

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 5, 2019

By

Donald Trump won the 2016 presidential election. OK, he lost the popular vote and gained the electoral votes in the three hotly contested states of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin by a grand total of 70,000 votes. But it’s indisputable that he was inaugurated on Jan. 20, 2017, and has been president of the United States ever since.

This article first appeared in Salon.

The way he won that election was investigated for two years by a crack team of lawyers working for special counsel Robert Mueller, and Trump won that battle, too. Mueller was unable to find any evidence that Trump and his campaign coordinated with the 25 Russians he indicted for interfering with the election, and although he found that Trump may have sought to obstruct his investigation, Mueller did not indict him. The hand-picked Roy Cohn Trump appointed to run his Department of Justice completely exonerated him in a four-page letter he released on March 24 of this year.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image