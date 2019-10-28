The View erupts over Trump’s announcement of ISIS leader’s death: ‘He thanked Russia first!’

“The View” erupted in a clash over President Donald Trump’s announcement that U.S. forces killed Islamic State leader Abū Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Co-host Abby Huntsman, who has become an outspoken Trump critic, argued the president should be allowed to bask in praise for the military victory, since he also shoulders the blame when things go wrong.

“We spend every day on the show with a tit for tat and trying to find a hit on Trump, and say what a terrible president he is,” Huntsman said. “I’m not going to do this today, because the men and women who were involved don’t deserve it. They don’t deserve that conversation, they deserve to be praised for that mission.”

Co-host Meghan McCain said the reaction to Baghdadi’s death was muted compared to when Osama bin Laden was killed in 2011, and she was disappointed.

“I was crying and elated,” McCain said, “and I remember wanting to go on the streets and there was a bunch of people, I was going from D.C. to New York, but there were people celebrating. I wanted to celebrate yesterday, and there was not this feeling of celebration in the way that we should take these wins because it’s a win for America, and it’s a win for democracy, and it’s a win for freedom, and it’s a win for people who don’t believe in torture and raping young women who are just volunteering with Doctors Without Borders overseas.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin agreed the reaction was less than celebratory, but she said Americans simply don’t like or trust the president.

“I agree that this is a win for the country,” Hostin said, “and that certainly we need to honor the men and women in our armed forces that executed this, and our allies like the Kurds, who President Trump necessarily didn’t thank first. In fact, he thanked Russia first.”

Huntsman was appalled.

“That is a cheap attack line, Sunny,” she said.

Hostin held her ground.

“Oh, I think it’s the truth,” Hostin said. “It’s the truth, that’s what happened in real time. It’s not an attack line.”

Huntsman again complained that Hostin had attacked the president, and by extension the troops.

“Were you in the situation room when the information was coming in?” Huntsman said.

Hostin wondered whether the president was even in the situation room, and she blamed Trump for the vitriol and disagreement he’s faced.

“That’s why you’re not hearing the patriotism that you heard when Osama bin Laden was taken down, and that’s why when he showed up at the World Series, people were yelling what they were yelling,” Hostin said, as the crowd applauded. “You heard them. You heard, ‘lock him up,’ because people don’t feel like they support this president.”