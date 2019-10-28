The View erupts over Trump’s announcement of ISIS leader’s death: ‘He thanked Russia first!’
“The View” erupted in a clash over President Donald Trump’s announcement that U.S. forces killed Islamic State leader Abū Bakr al-Baghdadi.
Co-host Abby Huntsman, who has become an outspoken Trump critic, argued the president should be allowed to bask in praise for the military victory, since he also shoulders the blame when things go wrong.
“We spend every day on the show with a tit for tat and trying to find a hit on Trump, and say what a terrible president he is,” Huntsman said. “I’m not going to do this today, because the men and women who were involved don’t deserve it. They don’t deserve that conversation, they deserve to be praised for that mission.”
Co-host Meghan McCain said the reaction to Baghdadi’s death was muted compared to when Osama bin Laden was killed in 2011, and she was disappointed.
“I was crying and elated,” McCain said, “and I remember wanting to go on the streets and there was a bunch of people, I was going from D.C. to New York, but there were people celebrating. I wanted to celebrate yesterday, and there was not this feeling of celebration in the way that we should take these wins because it’s a win for America, and it’s a win for democracy, and it’s a win for freedom, and it’s a win for people who don’t believe in torture and raping young women who are just volunteering with Doctors Without Borders overseas.”
Co-host Sunny Hostin agreed the reaction was less than celebratory, but she said Americans simply don’t like or trust the president.
“I agree that this is a win for the country,” Hostin said, “and that certainly we need to honor the men and women in our armed forces that executed this, and our allies like the Kurds, who President Trump necessarily didn’t thank first. In fact, he thanked Russia first.”
Huntsman was appalled.
“That is a cheap attack line, Sunny,” she said.
Hostin held her ground.
“Oh, I think it’s the truth,” Hostin said. “It’s the truth, that’s what happened in real time. It’s not an attack line.”
Huntsman again complained that Hostin had attacked the president, and by extension the troops.
“Were you in the situation room when the information was coming in?” Huntsman said.
Hostin wondered whether the president was even in the situation room, and she blamed Trump for the vitriol and disagreement he’s faced.
“That’s why you’re not hearing the patriotism that you heard when Osama bin Laden was taken down, and that’s why when he showed up at the World Series, people were yelling what they were yelling,” Hostin said, as the crowd applauded. “You heard them. You heard, ‘lock him up,’ because people don’t feel like they support this president.”
Commentary
Sorry, Joe Scarborough — chanting ‘lock him up’ isn’t wrong
I confess to having used the word “polarization” to describe the current state of our national politics. I’ll try to be more careful from now on. That word masks more than it reveals. It conceals one party sabotaging democracy while the other defends it.
This article was originally published at The Editorial Board
You could say “polarization” is amoral.
You could also say it’s just another lie.
“Polarized” is the word being used on the cable-news morning shows Monday to describe what happened at the World Series last night. Donald Trump arrived at Nationals Park for Game 5 between the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals. What were cheers turned to jeers, boos, then a long glorious chant to “lock him up!”
Trump brazenly attacks Chicago chief who skipped police convention: ‘Afghanistan is a safe place by comparison’
President Donald Trump lashed out at Chicago Police Chief Eddie Johnson while attending a police conference on Monday.
During a speech to the International Association of Chiefs of Police, Trump decided to attack one of their own although Johnson was not personally in attendance.
"Chicago has the toughest gun laws in the United States," Trump complained. "That doesn’t seem to be working too well, does it? A lot of you people know exactly what I mean. But under Johnson’s leadership, they certainly don’t protect people."
The president paused his rant against Johnson briefly to compare his impeachment to Jussie Smollett, who was accused of wrongly blaming Trump supporters for beating him.
Trump attacks Obama and gloats about ‘keeping the oil’ in rambling speech to Chicago cops
President Donald Trump attacked his predecessor and confirmed that he was risking American lives for Middle Eastern oil.
The president delivered a rambling speech Monday morning to the International Association of Chiefs of Police conference in Chicago, where he basked in applause for the successful military raid that killed Islamic State leader Ab? Bakr al-Baghdadi in Syria.
"They have been looking for him for a long time," Trump said, as the police officers applauded. "They’ve been looking for him for many years. He was a sick and depraved man and now he is dead. He is dead, he is dead as a doornail."