The View’s Abby Huntsman hilariously predicts how Trump will turn on Giuliani
“The View” co-host Abby Huntsman told Rudy Giuliani to watch out for the bus that President Donald Trump is going to be throwing him under.
Two of the president’s personal lawyer’s foreign associates were arrested Wednesday on conspiracy charges related to Giuliani’s efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden, and Huntsman said he’s in big trouble.
“I think it’s pretty bad for Giuliani,” Huntsman said. “I don’t know how you’re sleeping well at night right now if you’re him.”
Huntsman said the president’s attorney had made a fatal mistake by trusting his client.
“The biggest mistake that he made is assuming that President Trump is loyal, because the minute that he makes Trump look bad, he is going to be tossed right to the curb,” she said. “Look how many people — (Paul) Manafort, Michael Cohen. I can hear the president saying, ‘I barely knew the guy, he went on television for me.”
Breaking Banner
‘The perp walk of Rudy will be delicious’: Internet rejoices at confirmed Giuliani criminal investigation
News that former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani is officially the subject of a federal investigation by both the FBI and the Southern District of New York U.S. attorneys office was greeted with great rejoicing on Twitter.
Following weeks of Donald Trump's lawyer making multiple -- and widely derided --appearances on TV pushing conspiracy theories about former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter over business dealings in Ukraine, Giuliani now finds himself being investigated over his own Ukraine shenanigans.
According to ABC's Evan McMurry, "Federal authorities conducting criminal investigation into business relationship between Rudy Giuliani and the men charged yesterday in alleged campaign finance scheme."
Rand Paul gets laughed off the stage by The View crowd: ‘Our audience says that’s not true!’
"The View" audience hooted and jeered Sen. Rand Paul for attacking Sen. Bernie Sanders and socialism in a contentious panel discussion.
The Kentucky Republican was prompting his new book, "The Case Against Socialism," but he didn't find a receptive audience for his claims.
"Bernie Sanders' form of socialism is actually unpopular, and he would never get elected to anything in Denmark," Paul said. "In fact, the prime minister of Denmark, when he heard Bernie was going around saying he's a socialist, he said, 'No, no -- we're not socialists, we have private property, and we don't have a minimum wage.'"
Breaking Banner
Rudy Giuliani is officially under criminal investigation: report
It was revealed Thursday that the FBI and federal prosecutors were looking into whether Rudy Giuliani's finances were tied to the two Soviet-born business associates that were indicted.
By Friday, it became official that Giuliani was part of a criminal investigation, ABC reports.