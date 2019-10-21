Quantcast
‘This is INSANE’: National security experts shocked by Pompeo’s saber-rattling towards Turkey

Published

1 min ago

on

National security experts are floored seeing the warmongering coming from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who said Monday that he was prepared to go to war with Turkey.

“We prefer peace to war,” Pompeo told CNBC. “But in the event that kinetic action or military action is needed, you should know that President Trump is fully prepared to undertake that action.”

He didn’t want to give specifics, however, saying he wanted to let the president announce things himself.

It prompted those in the national security space to question why Pompeo would be so eager to go to war with a NATO ally, despite the troubles in Syria.

You can read their thoughts below:

