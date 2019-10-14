This one fact that makes it likely Rudy Giuliani is the ‘target’ of federal prosecutors in Manhattan

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani should be “concerned” that he is the target in a federal investigation by prosecutors in the Southern District of New York, former Assistant U.S. Attorney Cynthia Alksne explained on MSNBC on Monday.

“Speaking of Rudy Guiliani, there is the new report tonight from The Wall Street Journal that federal prosecutors have looked even at his financial records, his bank records,” anchor Steve Kornacki reported. “What potentially could Rudy Guiliani be facing here?”

“There’s just a host of investigations going on. The “New York Times has reported this foreign lobbying registration act violation that apparently they had been looking into for some time, about whether or not he was involved in actually lobbying for this corrupt prosecutor,” Alksne replied. “That is one thing.”

“Another is, was he involved with this Frick and Frack who were indicted last week?” she wondered, apparently referring to indicted Giuliani associates Igor Fruman and Lev Parnas.

“Was he part of that? What was his role? And how much money did he get? And what does that mean about conspiracy to commit campaign violations?” the former prosecutor wondered.

“Now we know they’re looking at all his bank — or many of his bank records — and his business dealings in Ukraine which could bring up a whole host of other things,” she explained.

She broke down the major areas of potential legal liability for Giuliani, who once served as the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

“And were I he, I would be concerned that it looks like, A, they’re looking at his stuff. B, it looks like there was some kind of surveillance in the Frick and Frack indictment investigation — you can tell that by looking at it,” she explained. “And, C, either Frick or Frack might flip on him. This is a guy with a lot of problems.”

She added one more liability, which suggests Giuliani may be a target — the fact Giuliani hasn’t yet been interviewed by investigators.

“What we know about federal investigations and the way we’ve always done them, sort of like a swirling tornado. You go around and around and every way you can before you get to the center and actually interview the subject or the target of the investigation. That looks pretty much to be where Rudy Guiliani is today,” Alksne concluded.

