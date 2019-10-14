Rudy Giuliani’s bank records part of investigation by federal prosecutors: report

On Monday, the Wall Street Journal reported that President Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani is having his banking records scrutinized as part of the federal criminal investigation into his dealings in the Ukraine.

The report says that prosecutors are also looking into his work for a city mayor in the country.

Giuliani has been a central figure in Trump’s apparent scheme to extort the Ukrainian president into helping him dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden, holding military aid appropriated by Congress hostage until the country investigates “corruption.”

Two of Giuliani’s associates have already been arrested on charges of conspiracy to violate campaign finance laws.