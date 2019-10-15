This pro-Trump pastor is now praying for impeachment after watching Republicans ‘sell their souls to the devil’

A conservative Florida pastor says he has prayed for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.
The outspoken and frequently controversial Rev. O’Neal Dozier voted for Trump in 2016 and thanked God for his victory during a GOP event shortly after the election, but he has turned on the president and the Republican Party, reported the Orlando Sun-Sentinel.
“The Republicans are selling their souls to the devil and disgracing themselves to maintain their seats in Congress,” Dozier wrote in the South Florida Times. “Many of these Republicans are confessed Christians, who are violating the tenets of their religion in the support of President Trump.”
Dozier, pastor for 34 years at Worldwide Christian Center in Pompano Beach, welcomed the impeachment inquiry launched by House Democrats.
“God has heard my prayers and the prayers of the righteous and the true patriotic Americans who love America and want to maintain our republic and democracy,” he wrote. “I have asked and begged God in my prayer closet to remove Donald Trump from the office of the Presidency of the United States of America, because of his unfitness to lead this nation that God loves so dearly.”
The 71-year-old Dozier — who has hosted Tea Party events and made bigoted comments toward Muslims and LGBT people — said he left the GOP over Trump’s attitudes toward black people and the president’s “ungodly character.”
By the end of Trump’s first year in office, Dozier decided the president was “mentally ill.”
“Unfit for the presidency,” Dozier said. “I know these are strong words. But I have studied the man. This type of behavior doesn’t come from sane people.”
One America News Network anchor Liz Wheeler took on history this week when she suggested that Christopher Columbus actually ended atrocities against Native Americans by bringing Christianity to America.
In a series of eye-popping tweets on Monday, Wheeler decided to celebrate Columbus Day by whitewashing the explorer's legacy.
"Christopher Columbus didn't commit genocide," she wrote. "Within 200 years of Columbus's arrival, 95% of the 20M Native Americans died... from disease. Smallpox, flu, tuberculosis, malaria, plague, measles, cholera."
"Tragic, definitely. But mass murder by Columbus? Not even close," Wheeler added.
President Donald Trump on Tuesday once again attacked House Democrats' impeachment inquiry -- but his attack immediately boomeranged after it resulted in the phrase "Impeach the Pres" becoming the top trending topic on Twitter.
In a tweet posted on Tuesday afternoon, Trump argued that Democrats can't possibly impeach him because of the strength of the American economy.
"MORE PEOPLE WORKING TODAY IN THE USA THAN AT ANY TIME IN HISTORY!" the president wrote. "Tough numbers for the Radical Left Democrats to beat! Impeach the Pres."
Former White House adviser Fiona Hill testified that EU ambassador Gordon Sondland made clear that President Donald Trump would meet with Ukrainian officials in exchange for campaign assistance.
The former Russia and Ukraine aide to the National Security Council testified Monday before three House committees as part of the impeachment inquiry, and Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) revealed that Sondland -- who's scheduled to testify Thursday -- made certain Ukraine understood what was expected by the White House.
"In a White House meeting, Sondland tells Ukrainians they will get a Trump meeting if they open the investigations Trump wants," Murphy said, paraphrasing Hill's testimony. "Then, Sondland follows the Ukrainians out of the meeting to privately make clear he's talking about Hunter Biden."